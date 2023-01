Acer Debuts New Swift Go, a Thin-and-Light Laptop with OLED Display

- Advertisement - -

Acer debuts the first models in its new Acer Swift Go line, adding to the award-winning Swift family of notebooks designed for today’s mobile professionals, creators, and students. In addition, the new Acer Swift X 14and Acer Swift 14werelaunched with new modern designs, the latest performance technologies, and all the tools to help users stay productive and connected on the go.

The Swift Go, Swift X 14 and Swift 14models highlight new ultraportable designs that are incredibly sleek and stylish. Incorporating well-considered features such as angular edges and structural lines result in a more refined look for these notebooks, appealing to highly mobile customers seeking a more confident look and feel. The Acer Swift laptop line has also been a recipient of numerous accolades in recent years, with the Swift Edge being named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree.

“Our new Swift laptops kick off 2023 with all-new designs that are elevated, modern, and offer a striking visual appeal,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. “The new Swift laptops do not only look good but house an impressive array of the latest technologies and features including OLED and high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries and new 13th Gen Intel Core processors that deliver first-class performance.”

Acer Swift Go – Two New Thin, Light Models with Stunning OLED Display: The brand-new Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) combine the latest technologies and feature an OLED display with fast refresh rates. The thin-and-light laptops showcase stunning displays that deliver vibrant, true-to-life images with500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range and VESA Display HDR True Black 500-certification. The Swift Go 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200×2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 presents a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880×1800 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Long hours of work, learning, and playing are made easier thanks to the laptop displays’ TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certification, productivity-optimized 16:10 ratio and touch-optional capabilities. The laptops’ backlit keyboards and Ocean Glass touchpads further ensure a smooth and productive experience when scrolling.

Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and verified as Intel® Evo™ platform laptops, the new Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 deliver top-notch performance and all-day battery life of more than 9.5 hours. 13th Gen Intel Core processors with the Intel Movidius VPU have a dedicated AI engine that allows for premium video collaboration, uncompromised AI, and seamless integration. The notebooks also come with Intel Unison to let users easily connect their PCs with Android or iOS devices for a universal, easy-to-use experience. The new solution puts the PC at the center of all activities and provides the freedom to work across operating systems for effortless file transfers, calling, messaging, and managing notifications, all on one screen.

Both laptops feature an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to maintain cool temperatures, boosting performance and reliability where you go. The sleek designs of their 14.9 mm aluminum chassis are optimized with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-slim side bezels. The 14-inch model sports narrow 4.15 mm bezels, while only weighing less than 1.3 kg. The 16-inch version’s lean side frames measure at 4.2 mm and weigh around 1.6 kg.

The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are ready to take on tasks for work, school, and creative projects. They both feature a range of ports including USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader. The Swift Go laptops also possess the Purified View video conferencing features including Background Blur, Automatic Framing and Eye Contact. Its 1440p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) provides high-quality video feedback even in low-light conditions and pairs with Acer Purified Voice technology with AI noise reduction, resulting in crisp, clear images and audio for conferencing and classes. Fast and reliable Wi-Fi6E keeps the laptops connected when it matters most. Both the Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 support up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory.

Acer Swift X 14 – Powerful Performance with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs: The Swift X 14(SFX14-71) unleashes the potential of amateur and professional creators with its advanced CPU and discrete GPU. 13th Gen IntelCore H-series processors power the premium laptop and has the option for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs. These powerful laptops are NVIDIA Studio-validated and are optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers, enabling creators to do more by providing optimal support when collaborating with other creative applications. The Swift X 14’sadvanced thermals include a larger fan that draws in more air to keep the internals cool, along with the dedicated air inlet keyboard and dual D6 copper heat pipes. The redesigned chassis makes room for a larger battery to provide all-day productivity and performance.

The gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120 Hz frame refresh rate vividly highlights 100% of the DCI-P3 color range and has VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. The display’s 500-nit peak brightness and high-contrast rating bring impressive colors and images to life, while ensuring text is crisp and clear throughout the viewing experience. Creators can collaborate seamlessly on the go with the 1080pFHD webcam and Acer Purified View and Purified Voice with AI Noise Reduction. In addition, the latest ports, including dual USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader keep creators connected to displays, printers, and other peripherals.

Acer Swift 14 – Stylish Premium Design: Sporting a new and improved design, the latest Swift 14 (SF14-71T) boasts a thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis enveloped in gorgeous aerospace-grade aluminum that comes in either Mist Green or Steam Blue color ways. The diamond-cut edges and double anodized materials elevate the slender and high-class chassis that measures a mere 14.95mm (0.59 inch) thin and weighs only 1.2kg (2.64 lbs). The Ocean Glass­ touchpad complements the laptop’s premium style while also contributing to Acer’s Earthion mission as the glass-like touchpad has been made from ocean-bound plastic waste. The Swift 14 laptop looks good inside and out as it houses up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and is Intel Evo-verified, while offering more than 9.5 hours of battery life. The notebooks are also integrated with Intel Unison allowing users to collaborate across different operating systems on the most vital productivity functions. The Swift 14’s impressive thermal solutions feature an air inlet design that pairs with Acer’s Twin Air dual-fan system and D6 copper heat pipes to increase airflow that keeps the systems cool.

The Acer Swift 14 offers two gorgeous 14-inch touchscreen display options – either WQXGA (2560×1600) or WUXGA (1920×1200) that are both covered with durable Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to boost durability, provide scratch resistance, and prevent the growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria. Hybrid employees, remote workers and students on the go will enjoy conferences, classes, and video chats with the Swift 14’s 1440p QHD webcam with TNR technology, Acer Purified Voice and dual speakers enhanced with DTS® Audio. User logins are made easier without sacrificing security with Windows Hello and the integrated fingerprint reader, while the two USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and HDMI 2.1 port provide a convenient connection to peripherals.

Availability: The Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71​) will be available in North America in June; in EMEA in March; and in China in March. The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71​) will be available in North America in May; in EMEA in February; and in China in February. The Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-71G​) will be available in North America in April; in EMEA in April; and in China in April. The Acer Swift 14(SF14-71T) will be available in North America in March; in EMEA in January; and in China in January. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

