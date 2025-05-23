Acer Debuts New Copilot+ PCs – Ultra-light Swift Edge AI and Everyday-Performer Swift Go AI

- Advertisement -

Acer unveiled updates to the family of Swift thin-and-light Copilot+ PCs – the Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Go AI Series – which are now powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V Series processors with integrated Neural Processing Units (NPU).

Featuring premium, portable designs, the new laptops include the technology and features needed for creativity and productivity, along with up to OLED displays to present standout color accuracy and details.

The new Swift Copilot+ PCs boast NPUs that perform over 40 TOPS and are equipped to run the most demanding AI workloads and offer exclusive AI experiences such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and improved Windows search, Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects. In addition, they also feature a dedicated Copilot key to launch Copilot in Windows 11 with a single touch.

Swift Edge 14 AI: Sleek Sub-1kg Chassis with 3K OLED Edge-to-Edge Glass Panel

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI (SFE14-51/T) Copilot+ PC packs superb power in an ultra-lightweight design; it weighs only 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs), yet it delivers superior AI performance with a gorgeous 14-inch 3K OLED display with edge-to-edge glass and cinema-grade visuals thanks to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600-certification. Plus, it is the world’s first laptop to incorporate Corning® Gorilla™ Matte Pro surface treatment, which has been tested to reduce screen reflection by 95 percent compared to alternative anti-glare glass surfaces that enable improved outdoor viewability. It also helps to improve contrast ratio for greater image depth and color sharpness and reduce glare for higher-resolution displays.

With up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 288V powering the device, the Swift Edge 14 AI seamlessly sustains applications like image processing, text interpretation, and noise reduction. In addition to the NPU, it also features a built-in Intel® Arc™ GPU for enhanced visual upscaling and faster generative AI creation performance. Usability features help users make the most of the laptop’s AI capabilities; the new fingerprint reader lights up to indicate successful biometric recognition and login. Plus, the touchpad includes a unique AI Activity Indicator that illuminates when the NPU is utilized or if Copilot is activated. The Swift Edge 14 AI’s ample storage, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 storage, helps everything on the device run smoothly and fast. In addition, it can yield up to 21 hours of battery life for all-day productivity and entertainment.

The premium ultra-thin chassis is constructed from a high-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy material, providing better durability compared to aluminum alone. The all-new design features a striking dual arrow pattern that reinforces its modern appeal and a “soft-touch” keyboard with a unique UV-cured coating that feels like velvet and is wear- and stain-resistant. It comes with an array of vital connections, including dual Thunderbolt 4 and dual USB Type-A ports.

Finally, Military Grade (MIL-STD 810H) compliance ensures the sophisticated laptop can handle the daily stresses of travel, client meetings, classes around campus, and more.

Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI: Performance and Media Controls for Productivity and Fun

Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors 258V featuring Intel Arc graphics, and with support from up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, the new Acer Swift Go 16 AI (SFG16-74/T) and Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-75/T) deliver exceptional value for productivity, creativity & entertainment. In addition to performance-minded and AI-capable performance, the Swift Go Copilot+ PCs deliver multi-day battery life of up to 16 hours of web browsing.

Slim and lightweight, the new Swift Go AI laptops feature the enhanced Acer Multi-Control Touchpad that enables intuitive and convenient control of entertainment, media, and conferencing actions directly on the touchpad. This includes functions like play, pause, volume adjustment, screen sharing, and more. Additionally, the new Acer MyKey feature allows users to open a set of applications with just one click.

Both new laptops include OLED displays that showcase visuals in vibrant clarity; the Swift Go 16 AI is available with up to a 16:10 WUXGA+ (2048×1280) 2K OLED 16-inch display, while the Swift Go 14 AI features a 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) OLED panel. Their screens are also VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500-certified and come with Eyesafe 2.0 certification.

Built for versatility and measuring a mere 15.9 mm (0.60 inches) thin, students, families and hybrid workers can make the most of Swift Go AI laptops’ sleek form factors as they use them at school, home and work.

Clear Communications, Backed by Sustainable Design

The new Swift AI laptops come with 1080p FHD IR webcams that support biometric login through facial recognition with Windows Hello. Also, the new laptops protect their specified user with Acer User Sensing technology, which enables the IR webcam to detect the user’s presence to lock the screen when they leave and wake it upon their return. Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 works in tandem with the triple microphone array on each new laptop to minimize background noise so users sound their best on conference calls. Many AI tools and features are available on one or more of the new lines, such as Acer Assist, an offline knowledge base app that searches through locally stored documents to ensure security and privacy. The devices also feature the latest connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports, support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or above, and deliver immersive audio with DTS: X Ultra audio.

These new Swift laptops continue Acer’s Earthion initiative and commitment to sustainable practices; they utilize post-consumer recycled plastic in the device, ship with 100% recycled packaging, and are EPEAT Gold-registered.

