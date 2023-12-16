Acer Debuts AI-Ready Swift Go 14 Laptop with New Intel Core Ultra Processors

- Advertisement - -

Acer announced new models of the AI-ready Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) powered by Intel® Core™ Ultraprocessors that feature Intel Arc graphics processing unit (GPU) and Intel AI Boost, its new integrated neural processing unit (NPU), to deliver efficient computing performance of AI workloads and immersive experiences on the thin-and-light laptop. Students, professionals, and creators can leverage the Swift Go 14’s array of AI features such as Acer PurifiedVoice™ and Acer PurifiedView™ for videoconferencing and customization tools on the OLED laptop. Accomplishing tasks and workflows are also made easier on the Swift laptop with Microsoft’s Copilot in Windows 11.

“Our new Swift Go 14 goes beyond its stylish design and high-resolution display, delivering the latest suite of collaboration technology to support a wide variety of functions and lifestyles,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “The Swift Go 14 is one of the first devices in the market to be outfitted with Intel Core Ultra processors, paving the way to enhance support of generative AI tasks on more Acer devices moving forward.”

Next-Generation Performance with Intel CoreUltra 7 Processors

Powered by up to the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and verified as an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop, the Acer Swift Go 14 conforms to enhanced performance requirements and features such as instant wake, fast charging, and extended battery life of up to 12.5 hours. The Intel Ultra Core H Series processors also come equipped with Intel AI Boostacting as a dedicated AI engine – and built-in Intel Arc GPU, delivering optimized performance, immersive experiences for gaming or content creation, and unlocking loads of AI-powered resources with extreme power efficiency. With Intel Unison, the Windows 11 PC can also be paired with Android or iOS devices to create a seamless integrated experience. for file transfers, calling, messaging, and device management on a single screen.

Elevated Experiences with the Latest AI Features

Streaming or videoconferencing on the Swift Go 14’s 1440p QHD webcam is more responsive and requires less power from the device with AI-supported technology; Acer PurifiedVoice technology to remove unwanted background noises and Acer PurifiedView to showcase the best on-screen appearances, enabling background blur, automatic framing, and gaze correction. When the use of the laptop’s camera or microphone is detected, the new Acer QuickPanel feature instinctively pops up to allow swift and easy configuration of the videoconferencing solutions. In addition, the new Acer AlterView utilizes AI-generated depth maps to convert 2D images into animated wallpapers with 3D effects that can be viewed from multiple angles.

Copilot in Windowsharnesses the power of AI to assist in work, creation, and play. Designed to accelerate tasks, reduce friction, and save time, it can also provide personalized answers, inspiration, and task assistance. Copilot can help summarize a web page, compose an email, change PC settings, or generate an image, along with other exciting AI capabilities made available in apps including Paint, Snipping Tool, Photos, and more.

With a single click of the dedicated AcerSensebutton, laptop performance, maintenance, and customizing experiences can be seamlessly managed using the AcerSense utility app that features an Acer AI Zone tab to easily locate the device’s AI features and receive updates. The Swift Go 14’s essential connectivity ports, including two USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD slot are also present, while Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio deliver high-quality wireless network and audio connections.

Stunning Lightweight Design and OLED Display

Sleek, light, yet powerful, the Acer Swift Go is the ideal laptop for dynamic users who are constantly on the move and seeking versatility from their devices. The aluminum chassis weighs in at 1.32 kg and is 14.9 mm thin, making it easy to carry in a bag or by hand. Its eco-friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad, made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, has been expanded by more than 44%as compared to previous generations, letting users enjoy a larger pool of scrolling surface space.

Whether it is watching movies or creating projects on the 14-inch laptop, users are treated to vibrant images and colors thanks to display options of up to a 2.8K resolution (2880×18000) OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR™ True Black 500 certification, and 90 Hz refresh rate. The OLED laptop also offers a WUXGA (1920×12000) display option with touchscreen capabilities for those who prefer to tap and swipe while scrolling or working.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will be available in North America in January 2024, starting at USD 799.99, and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 1199. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

