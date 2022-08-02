Acer Day Sale is Here with Exclusive Offers

- Advertisement - -

Your favourite brand is back with its annual Acer Day celebration. This year you can be part of the celebration and get exclusive deals, cashback, and rewards on all the things you buy. Right from gaming laptops to Air purifiers there are deals on everything. This year’s celebration also features special discounts for students. Not only that by shopping for a laptop you can also get a chance to win 100% cashback and free air purifiers. During the thrilling Acer Day sale students can avail up to 42% off and an additional 10% off on any laptop at no cost EMI. So, what you are waiting for, come and join in the celebration. Here are the best Acer Day deals and offers for you

Pro Gaming Laptops: If you are a gaming enthusiast and looking to buy a gaming laptop, then this is your chance. Because Acer has the biggest offers of the year for its customers. You can avail up to 39% off with upto 3 years free warranty and gaming bundle at no cost EMI. Choose from Nitro 5, Predator and Aspire gaming series to avail these offers. Prices starting at: Rs 54999

Air purifiers: Today a good air purifier is not a luxury anymore, especially because of the air quality in most of our cities. Everybody should be able to breathe clean air. So, if you are looking to buy air purifiers, Acer Day has exactly the right kind of product for you. And it comes with a great discount of up to 36% off and two years free warranty. Prices starting at: Rs 14999

Thin & Light Laptops: If you are someone who likes their laptop to be light and thin and easy to carry, go straight for the Acer Swift Series with exclusive deals and offers available during the sale. On these laptops, you can get up to 32% off with three years warranty and free Accessories at no cost EMI. Prices starting at: Rs 60990

Daily use laptops: Laptops today have become a necessity. People are looking for a laptop with all the basic features that can be used daily for work or recreational purposes. If you are looking to buy a laptop for your daily use then Acer has offers on its Extensa and Aspire series with 23% off with 3 years free warranty and bag at no cost EMI. Prices starting at: Rs 24990

Acer Monitors: If you looking to buy a gaming or everyday monitor for your home or business, then Acer has got that covered too. This Acer Day you can buy a monitor of your choice and get up to 59% off and three years of free warranty. Prices starting at: Rs. 7299

