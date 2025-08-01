Acer Day 2025 – #BreakALimit – Bridging Technology and Lifestyles

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Acer announces the launch of Acer Day 2025, celebrating the empowering theme “#BreakALimit” across the Asia Pacific region. Now in its ninth consecutive year, Acer Day continues to strengthen the brand’s commitment and connection with its diverse and loyal customer base through innovation, inspiration, and community engagement. This year’s theme is a call to action, underscoring Acer’s commitment to empowering individuals to confront challenges and adversity and exceed their expectations. Through this initiative, Acer highlights the role of technology in enabling people to navigate obstacles and maximize their capabilities to the fullest.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President, Pan Asia Pacific Operations, Acer Inc

“Acer Day 2025 is a celebration of pushing boundaries. Through the #BreakALimit campaign, we aim to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones and discover new possibilities with the support of our latest solutions,” said Mr. Andrew Hou, President, Pan Asia Pacific Operations, Acer Inc. “Our collaboration with sport brands also reflects our commitment to pushing the envelope in terms of innovation, while promoting community and the dynamic energy across the region.”

In line with the spirit of #BreakALimit, the Acer Day 2025 campaign promotes a smart, productive, and enjoyable lifestyle for all consumers. It highlights the integration of AI-powered solutions across Acer’s product ecosystem, from consumer laptops and desktops to enterprise-grade solutions such as servers, designed to support modern lifestyles and business needs.

This year’s Acer Day in India promises something for everyone. Whether shopping at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores or online via the Acer Online store, customers can look forward to assured gifts, exciting games, upgrade bundles, and limited-time deals across Acer’s wide range of products.

Acer Mall visitors can participate in interactive activities like Spin the Wheel, where every shopper is guaranteed to win. In addition, exclusive rewards and value-packed upgrades are available throughout August, ensuring customers enjoy more than just great tech—they get an experience to remember.

Online shoppers are also in for a treat. During the first five days of Acer Day, the Acer E-store rolls out a special window of offers, including additional discounts, combo deals, flash hour sales, and surprise giveaways—available only for a limited time.

Spin the Wheel | August 1–17, 2025

As part of Acer Day, customers shopping at Acer Mall Exclusive Stores can participate in the Spin the Wheel offer and walk away with guaranteed gifts. No one goes empty-handed!

Customers will receive: Wireless Mouse or Wireless Keyboard + Mouse Combo or Laptop Backpack – Free

Customers who purchase select devices will also get assured discount coupons:

• ₹1,000 off on any Acer Monitor

• ₹2,000 off on any Acer Tablet

Assured Consumer Promotions | August 1–31, 2025

Acer is also offering attractive upgrade bundles on select products at minimal additional cost. Here’s what customers can unlock across different price bands:

• Extended warranty and Accidental damage protection for laptops starting at ₹199

• Extended warranty and Accidental damage protection for Premium Gaming laptops starting at ₹499

Acer Online Store Exclusive | August 1–5, 2025

Acer fans shopping online can unlock limited-time Online Store deals during the first five days of Acer Day celebrations.

• ₹1,500 instant discount on select laptops above ₹50,000

• ₹1,000 off on accessories with every laptop purchase

• Combo deals on monitors and tablets

• Free Wireless Mouse + Shipping on orders above ₹30,000

• Flash Hour Deals each day from 12 PM–4 PM

(Offers valid only on Acer E-store between August 1 and 5, 2025. Terms and Conditions apply.)

Here is the manifesto video link – https://youtu.be/YIseC6Muepg

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 114