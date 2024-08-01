Acer Day 2024 – The Ultimate Mega Sale for Tech Enthusiasts

- Advertisement -

Acer returns with its biggest sale of the year, Acer Day 2024! From August 1st to 3rd, customers can enjoy incredible discounts and deals on the Acer e-store. The sale features top-notch technology at unbeatable prices. From August 1st to 18th, find amazing offers at Acer Exclusive Stores and authorized retail outlets. This year’s Acer Day sale promises fantastic discounts and the chance to win fabulous prizes through lucky draws. Don’t miss out on this exciting shopping experience! Whether you’re looking for a sleek new laptop for work, a powerful gaming rig, or essential accessories to enhance your tech setup, Acer has you covered.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming up for you:

Deals on Acer Online Store – 1st to 3rd August 2024

Buy Your Dream Laptop and Get It for Free!

This year on the Acer Day 2024 sale, one incredibly lucky customer will win 100% cashback on their laptop purchase through an exclusive lucky draw. This golden opportunity could mean people can walk away with their favorite Acer laptop without spending a dime! But that’s not all—Acer Day 2024 offers fantastic discounts on every product. Enjoy significant savings and choose the best offer. Please note that multiple offers cannot be combined, so pick wisely and maximize your savings.

Shop and Win: Acerpure TV, Water Purifier & Fan

As part of the Acer Day celebration, customers also have a chance to win fantastic prizes through a lucky draw. Acer is giving away Acerpure Water Purifiers, Acerpure TVs, and fans. Each prize adds incredible value to home and lifestyle, making the purchases during Acer Day 2024 even more exciting.

Biggest Discount Up to 44% Discount

Acer Day 2024 offers the chance to enjoy massive savings with discounts of up to 44% on a wide range of products. This is the perfect time to upgrade your tech at unbeatable prices!

Deals on Acer Mall Exclusive Outlets & Authorized Retail Stores – 1st to 18th August 2024

Discounts and Cashback Offers

Customers can enjoy significant savings on laptops at Acer Exclusive stores, with cashback and instant bank discounts of up to ₹10,000. Take advantage of these incredible offers to upgrade the technology at unbeatable prices.

Free Warranties and Accessories

Select laptops come with a free warranty and Accidental Damage Protection (ADP), ensuring your purchase is protected. Additionally, enjoy complimentary accessories, including an AI bundle worth ₹37,000 and a free game worth up to ₹3,500, available on select models.

Exclusive Membership and Assured Gifts

Purchasing select laptops also grants a free Times Prime membership. Walk-in customers are guaranteed an assured gift worth up to ₹5,000, making every visit to an Acer Exclusive store even more rewarding.

Exciting Contests and Prizes

Participate in the “Spin and Win” contest for a chance to win exciting prizes like a 55-inch, 43-inch TV, Acer tablets, Acerpure fans, Bluetooth speakers, accessories, and more. This Acer Day, everyone stands a chance to win big!

Acer Day 2024 offers more than just great discounts and deals; it’s about enhancing your tech experience and giving you the chance to win big. Whether upgrading your laptop, investing in gaming equipment, or enjoying the added perks of warranties and accessories, Acer Day has something for everyone.

