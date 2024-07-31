Acer Day 2024 “AI’m Limitless” – Embracing Infinite Possibilities with AI

- Advertisement -

Returning for its eighth straight year, the annual Acer Day celebration is back with the theme ‘AI’m Limitless’. The event encourages users to discover the latest Acer products, all designed to enhance user experiences and unlock the untapped potential to do more. Acer Day 2024 will showcase Acer’s AI-enhanced products that help push the boundaries of technology and foster new creative ideas and capabilities among its users.

AI has become a significant influence in people’s lives, expanding the realms of creativity and imagination. Acer recognizes these shifts and has committed to providing individuals with the tools to explore limitless possibilities and bring their ideas to life.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer.

“As Acer continues to transition into a lifestyle brand, it is dedicated to enriching everyday experiences through innovative technology. This year’s celebration aims to highlight how Acer’s AI-powered and diverse range of products elevate users’ experiences and unlock boundless opportunities for creativity and achievements,” said Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Regional Operations, Acer.

Acer Day 2024 will kick off with the release of the official video, accompanied by the Acer Ambassadors Mission videos on Acer’s social channels. The event will begin in India on August 1 and span the PAP Region with celebrations. Users are invited to participate in social challenges and explore their limitless possibilities.

Acer Mall Exclusive Outlets – 1st to 18th August

From August 1st to August 18th, customers can enjoy the best of Acer Day at Acer Exclusive stores. The offers include:

Discounts on laptops with cashback and instant bank discounts of up to ₹10,000.

Free warranty and Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) on selected laptops.

Free accessories, including an AI bundle worth ₹37,000 and a free game worth up to ₹3,500 on select laptops.

Free Times Prime membership on selected laptops.

Walk-in customers can get an assured gift worth up to ₹5,000.

Participate in the “Spin and Win” contest to win exciting prizes like a 55-inch TV, a 43-inch TV, Acer tabs, Acerpure fans, Bluetooth speakers, accessories, and more.

Acer Online Store – 1st to 3rd August

Starting August 1st, the Acer Day online sale offers extraordinary deals, including:

A chance to win 100% cashback on any laptop.

“Shop and Win” prizes such as an Acerpure TV, water purifier, and fan.

Discounts of up to 44%.

Free 3-year warranty and accessories.

Exclusive student discounts.

Theme video for Acer Day 2024

