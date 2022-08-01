Acer Day 2022 ‘Re’affirms Commitment to Sustainability with the ‘Make Your Green Mark’ Campaign

- Advertisement - -

The annual Acer Day celebration is back and will feature a special line-up of performances, sales promotions, rewards, and activities for everyone to enjoy! This year’s theme, ‘Make Your Green Mark’, highlights Acer’s care for the environment by reigniting its passion for sustainability practices and serves as a reminder of the collective efforts needed in making a “green mark.”

The biggest offer of the year from Acer gives customers a chance to buy laptops and win 100% cashback and air purifiers every day through Acer online store. Avail great discounts on laptops and up to 10% additional discount for students. Customers can also redeem 3 year warranty and exciting accessories worth Rs 13999 at Rs 499. Selected gaming laptops are accompanied by a 3 year warranty and gaming bundle. Acer Day sale also features Acer Monitors at a very attractive discount which will be a great option for anyone who is in market for a monitor. Sale will start from 2nd August for a limited period. The offers can be availed from Acer online store or Acer Exclusive Retail Store.

Mr. Andrew Hou, Acer Pan Asia Pacific, President

“Introduced in 2017, the Acer Day campaign has helped promote the company’s brand image among consumers as ‘Young and Stylish’, while promoting its advocacies, consumers, and channel partners. This year, with the focus on sustainable living and the promotion of the eco-friendly Vero series, Acer hopes to garner more support for environmental efforts and remind everyone of their duty to preserve and care for our planet,” said Mr. Andrew Hou, Acer Pan Asia Pacific President.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India

Commenting on the special occasion, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India on this announcement said, “2022 marks the 6th edition of Acer Day, and this year we invite all our customers to celebrate with us and our initiative of ‘Make Your Green Mark’. This Acer Day we not only offer you the best of the deals across our products like laptops, monitors, and air purifiers but also take a pledge towards a greener Earth. We look forward to serving our customers with the latest top-of-the-line products and exciting offers.”

Acer Day 2022 will kick off with a manifesto video on August 3, 2022, at 5.30 PM (IST) 8:00 PM (GMT+0800hrs) featuring its 18 ambassadors from across seven regions. These include India’s Pankti Pandey, a zero-waste advocate, and a TEDx Speaker; Malaysia’s Mei Yan, a top breakfast radio announcer who started an online channel called “Heal The Earth” to raise environmental awareness; Indonesian musicians Muhammad Pradana Budiarto and Ayudia C, environment patrons who wish to inspire entrepreneurs and start the #SayangBumi (love earth) greener lifestyle.

Also making appearances in the video are Vietnam’s Duong Thu Thao, a young and dynamic nature lover who follows a green lifestyle by practicing small sustainable actions daily; Thailand’s Phakin Khamwilaisak, a leading musician and actor who has recently launched an environmental project entitled “Keb Ruk”; Taiwan’s very own Atom Boyz-Earth, one of the most popular groups among the younger generation; and the Philippines’ group of Acer Day ambassadors, including Pop Princess Sarah Geronimo, Esports queen Alodia Gosiengfiao, and P-pop boy band sensation, SB19.

All of the Acer Day 2022 ambassadors are strong environment preservation advocates who have continued to make a positive impact on the global youth in their ways.

The “Make Your Green Mark” campaign manifesto reads: A call to action for cleaner air, clearer waters, and a sustainable future. In the video, the Acer Day ambassadors share their passion to protect Mother Nature and encourage their fans and followers to make their green mark on the planet.

