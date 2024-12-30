Acer Crowns Champions at Predator Gaming League 2025 Ahead of Asia Pacific Grand Finale

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the leading brands in the PC gaming market in India, crowned the champions of the 7th Edition of the Acer Predator League India Finale 2025. Held at NSCI Dome Mumbai, this highly anticipated event showcased intense competition in Valorant in a spectacular display of skill and strategy. Team Orangutan claimed victoryemerging as the champions of the Predator Gaming League India Finale 2025 and also secured their spots at the Asia Pacific Grand Finale in Malaysia, where they will compete for a total prize pool of USD 400,000.

This year, the Predator Gaming League India finale had a prize pool of Rs. 650,000, shared among the winning teams. Team Orangutan emerged as winners and team Rival Esports runners-up for their top performances. Abdul Azis Ocanada Nandang from team Rival Esports emerged as MVP for PGL 2025.

The atmosphere at NSCI Dome was electric, with excited gaming enthusiasts watching intense matches between top teams. The growing popularity of Valorant in India has allowed gamers to showcase their skills in new and thrilling ways.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, musical performances by KRSNA and Karan Kanchan enthralled the audience, blending high-energy beats with the competitive spirit of esports. The evening also featured stand-up comedy acts that brought laughter and joy, creating a unique fusion of esports and entertainment. These elements elevated the event, making it not just a tournament but a full-fledged celebration of gaming culture.

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, at Acer India

Mr. Sooraj Balakrishnan, Associate Director & Head of Marketing, at Acer India said, “The Predator Gaming League is a cornerstone of Acer’s commitment to empowering gamers and fostering a vibrant esports ecosystem. Over the years, the league has grown into a remarkable platform that brings together exceptional talent, fuels passion for gaming, and strengthens the bonds within the gaming community. We are proud to play a pivotal role in elevating esports in India and providing opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a global stage. Acer remains dedicated to championing innovation and inclusivity in the gaming industry, ensuring it continues to thrive and inspire.”

The India Finale of the Predator Gaming League went beyond just a tournament; it turned into a joyful celebration of the gaming community. It offered a valuable platform for emerging talents to display their skills and passion, shining a positive light on the future of the gaming industry in India. Acer’s efforts to support the esports scene in the country were a commendable step in this direction.

Looking ahead, the Asia Pacific Predator Gaming League 2025 Grand Finale in Malaysia promises to be an unmissable spectacle, uniting top teams from across the region to vie for glory. Acer remains at the forefront of this dynamic industry, celebrating the power of gaming and community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145