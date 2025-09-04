Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 – First Acer Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio Ultra Processor

- Advertisement -

Acer announced the launch of the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 – its first Chromebook powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor and featuring an integrated NPU. The premium convertible device combines efficient, AI-powered performance with long battery life, wrapped in a sleek but tough design.

“We are excited to introduce our first Chromebook with the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor, unlocking a new level of AI-powered capabilities that streamline multitasking, content creation, and productivity on an Acer Chromebook,” said Mr. James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “With its powerful performance, AI tools, and robust and premium build, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 will empower creators, employees, and teachers to create, work, and be productive from anywhere.”

Mr. PD Rajput, Associate Vice President, Client Computing and Displays at MediaTek

“Leveraging our longstanding collaborative partnership, we have worked closely with Acer and Google to ensure that Chromebook Plus Spin 514 comes with the most advanced on-device AI capabilities currently possible on ChromeOS,” said Mr. PD Rajput, Associate Vice President, Client Computing and Displays at MediaTek. “These experiences, along with the power of the new energy-efficient MediaTek Kompanio Ultra flagship chipset, provide hours upon hours of productivity, gameplay, streaming, and more.”

AI-Driven Performance Optimized for Creativity, Productivity

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-5HN) allows consumers to make the most of the latest ChromeOS features. Powered by MediaTek’s most advanced Chromebook processor to date, the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor with an integrated 50 TOPS of AI processing power, the new Chromebook Plus enables on-device generative AI experiences and supports real-time task automation, personalized computing, and secure, offline functionality.

The integrated Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU ensures compelling graphics performance, so creators stay focused on their editing, rendering, and modeling tasks. In addition, the Kompanio Ultra is incredibly efficient and provides up to 17 hours of battery life – more than a full day of work or school without needing a charger.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 makes the most of built-in Google AI features so that productivity feels natural, whether in searches, workflow integration, writing, or content creation. For example, Smart grouping lets customers organize tabs, documents, and apps by category to prevent having to search through files and websites, while Gallery Image Editing enables on-device AI image editing. A dedicated Quick Insert key provides one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications, including custom AI image integration. Plus, customers can use Select to search with Lens simply by holding down the launcher to access the feature and quickly identify or get additional information about content in images and videos.

In addition, Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 customers can choose a complimentary 12-month subscription to the Google AI Pro plan, which unlocks higher access to Google’s most capable AI models and features in Gemini, Flow, NotebookLM, and more. Plus, AI Pro includes 2 TB of cloud storage space to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Durable, Convertible and Ultraportable

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 features a durable design that is military-grade MIL-STD 810H compliant, with an aluminum exterior to help the device withstand daily trials. It can handle drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches) and includes unique extras such as reinforced I/O ports that help stabilize it after repeated use. The convertible design with 360-degree hinges, which have been designed for up to 25,000 open/close cycles, allows the device to be used in four modes so customers can enjoy it in different environment as they move throughout their day; it can be used as a traditional laptop PC, tablet, or in display and tent modes.

Images are crisp and vibrant on the Acer Chromebook Plus’ 14-inch display, while productivity is maximized with touch capabilities and support for a USI 2.0 stylus (sold separately). Users can take advantage of intuitive gesture-based features for notetaking and editing, such as scribbling over words or phrases to delete them, circling text to reposition to a new location, drawing a line between words to add space, or boxing content to copy and paste seamlessly. These smart interactions make working with handwritten notes more fluid and natural. The Acer Chromebook Plus is compatible with any USI 2.0 stylus, giving users the freedom to select the stylus that best suits their needs.

Available with either WQXGA+ (2800×1800) or WUXGA (1920×1200) resolution, the touchscreen display is framed by narrow bezels resulting in an immersive 16:10 aspect ratio. Plus, both options have an anti-fingerprint coating that ensures smudge-free visuals, as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass finish that provides resistance to scratches and damage. The lightweight and sleek Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 weighs only 1.36 kg (2.99 lbs) and is a mere 15.5 mm thin (0.61 inches).

Users Stay Connected and Entertained

Users will always look and sound their best on video calls on the new Acer Chromebook Plus thanks to its webcam, 5MP and 1080p options, with built-in AI video call control tools that automatically enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds. Plus, share recorded content in up to 12 languages. A built-in privacy shutter and one-click mute options offer added security and convenience. In addition, the dual upward-firing stereo speakers and DTS audio provide rich sound on calls and while enjoying entertainment.

Customers can also keep their devices connected with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a range of ports including dual USB Type-C. Customers will stay productive in a range of lighting conditions thanks to the optional backlit keyboard. Finally, the Chromebook Plus features an OceanGlass™ touchpad made from recycled ocean-bound plastic that is comfortable to use and moisture-resistant.

New Chromebox Models Fit an Array of Areas with Abundant Connectivity

Also launched are two new Acer Chromebox models that are ideal choices for environments that need a stationary ChromeOS-based solution, such as school labs, small and medium-sized businesses, customer-facing areas such as lobbies, and in retail stores to power kiosks and digital signage.

The Acer Chromebox CXI6 is streamlined and space-saving yet includes everything for a reliable and fast ChromeOS experience. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ 7 150U processor, it comes with a wide range of ports to connect multiple displays, peripherals and more. It includes five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports in addition to a USB 3.2 Type-C and dual HDMI ports, so it can support up to four independent monitors – a huge benefit for a range of commercial and educational environments. It also provides fast and stable Internet connections via Wi-Fi 6E and a 2.5G LAN port, so streaming, online tasks, and work applications load and respond quickly.

Customers looking for another compact desktop solution for their space-constrained environment can choose the Acer Chromebox Mini CXM2. With a fanless design, the new Chromebox runs whisper-quiet while saving serious desk space. Powered by an Intel Core 3 processor N350, the Chromebox provides solid responsiveness and multitasking for everyday performance. The ultra-compact Chromebox Mini CXM2 has all the ports needed for displays and peripherals. It features five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports in addition to a USB 3.2 Type-C and dual HDMI ports, allowing support for up to three independent monitors.

Mounting and securing the Chromebox CXI6 and Chromebox Mini CXM2 is easy; both new Chromebox lines can be attached to the back of a monitor with the optional VESA mounting kit to save space or placed freestanding and anchored with a Kensington lock.

Chrome Enterprise Upgrade Available on New Acer Chromebook Plus and Chromeboxes

To help businesses manage devices at scale, the new Acer Chromebook Enterprise Plus Spin 514 (CPE594-2N), Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI6 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise Mini CXM2 are packaged with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, unlocking the business capabilities of ChromeOS, ensuring best-in-class security, simple management, flexible access, and enhanced administrative support.

