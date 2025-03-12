Acer Celebrates Landmark Achievement with the Inauguration of Its 250th Store in Nehru Place, Delhi

- Advertisement -

Acer, a global leader in computing and technology, has achieved a significant milestone with the grand opening of its 250th exclusive store in Nehru Place, New Delhi. This landmark expansion underscores Acer’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to consumers across India.

Strategically located at Nehru Place in Delhi, the new store offers a state-of-the-art, immersive shopping experience. Nestled in India’s largest IT hub, this store is a haven for tech enthusiasts, professionals, and businesses, showcasing Acer’s full range of high-performance laptops, gaming laptops, and accessories, along with interactive experiences for visitors—all under one roof.

Designed to redefine the retail experience, the store provides hands-on product demonstrations, personalized consultations, and expert technical guidance. Exclusive launch offers, financing options, and special promotions will further enhance the customer experience, making premium technology more accessible than ever.

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India

Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India remarked on this milestone: “This is more than just the opening of another store—it’s a defining moment in Acer’s journey in India. Our 250th exclusive store is a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to making world-class technology accessible to every Indian, from metro cities to tier-3 and tier-4 towns. This milestone is just the beginning, as we set our sights on 300+ stores this year, bringing Acer closer to customers everywhere.”

The inauguration of the Nehru Place store is a key milestone in Acer’s determined retail expansion strategy. With a vision to cross 300 exclusive stores in India this year, Acer is on a mission to extend its presence in tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 cities, ensuring that emerging markets receive the same premium technology and personalized service as metro locations.

Acer’s direct-to-consumer approach continues to strengthen its omnichannel strategy, complementing a robust online presence with an expanding offline network. As part of its long-term vision, Acer aims to democratize access to innovation, ensuring that individuals, businesses, and gamers across India experience the latest in computing and technology.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 101