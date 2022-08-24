Acer Broadens Eco-Conscious Vero Line with the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 & Shares Earthion Sustainability Mission Milestones on Acer Green Day

- Advertisement - -

Acer unveiled today the new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 – the first Chromebook in its line of eco-conscious Vero devices that reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability by offering consumers and commercial customers more options that allow them to reduce their ecological footprint. The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 (CBV514-1H/T)features a thoughtful design that takes the entire product lifespan into consideration, since it is easy to upgrade, repair, disassemble and recycle. It also uses recycled materials in most areas of the product including 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the chassis and 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps, 100% ocean-bound plastics on the touchpad surface and 90% recycled paper packaging.

Acer_Chromebook_Vero_514_Product_Standard

“The simplicity, security and speed of Chromebooks are the ideal complements to our Veroline’s focus on delivering powerful devices that keep an eye on the environment,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the next step in embodying our Earthion mission by developing eco-friendlier products that have a positive ecological impact on our customers’ businesses, homes and schools.”

Acer_Chromebook_Vero_514_Product_Standard

The new Acer Chromebook Vero 514 broadly integrates the use of PCR plastic with 30% in its chassis and screen bezel, and 50% in the keycaps and speakers. In addition, the Chromebook contributes to the reduction of plastic waste in the ocean as it uses ocean-bound plastics in its internal fan housing and on its OceanGlass ™ touchpad, which provides a sleek, glass-like texture and responsive tactile feeling.

The new Chromebook was especially designed for an extended product lifespan to minimize environmental impact. Making repairs and upgrades to the memory and storage are now simplified with the use of standard screws on the bottom cover. The unique exterior features a paint-free chassis with a cobblestone gray finish and a display panel which is 99% recyclable.

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 has a life-extending impact-resistant exterior that meets MIL-STD 810H [ 1 ] testing standards, a reinforced design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm(48 inches).Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Delivers Strong Performance Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors and featuring Intel ® Iris ® Xe graphics [ 2 ] ,the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 tackles collaboration, productivity and entertainment needs. The fast-charging battery keeps customers powered longer throughout the day as the Chromebook can charge up to 50% of its 10-hour battery life 3 in just 30 minutes.

The 14-inch full HD anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass display – available on the touchscreen option– boasts 300 nits brightness and a wide 100% sRGB color range, providing a more vibrant and compelling viewing experience. The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 sports a thin bezel design that delivers an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio. The full HD flare-reducing webcam and DTS audio with Smart Amplifier provides high-quality video conferencing on the new Chromebook. Designed for creating and connecting, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 features fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and connects to a range of devices and displays. It also provides charging capabilities through its port selection, including two USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A and HDMI.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514 equips enterprise users with various ChromeOS business capabilities, empowering employees at green-minded organizations, call centers, healthcare organizations and other businesses with greater operating efficiency and productivity. The Chromebook Enterprise Vero 514 ships with the business capabilities of ChromeOS unlocked, including advanced security, reporting and insights, scalable cloud-based management and zero-touch enrollment. The packaging uses recyclable material to help minimize environmental waste. The box is made from 90% recycled paper, while the notebook bag and keyboard sheet are made from 100%recycled plastic. The adapter sleeve is made from paper, instead of using the traditional plastic bag. Once the Chromebook is set up for use, the device’s inner packaging can be transformed into a multi-purpose triangular laptop stand or be used for other household or office functions .

Aligned with its mission to develop more eco-friendly product designs, Acer has been working on smart city solutions that reduce the waste of resources and create more efficient and sustainable lifestyles. Across several cities, Acer has implemented a smart roadside parking and EV charging solution, which helps drivers find spaces to effectively cut idle time on the road and energy consumption, thereby reducing traffic and lowering their carbon emission. Acer has also conditions of our surroundings.

The Acer Group joined the RE100 initiative in 2021 and has pledged to source 100% renewable energy by 2035. On top of launching the “Earthion” platform and adopting the CDP’s global disclosure system, Acer operations have begun utilizing green energy as early as 2011, with some locations even installing solar panels to generate their own power. As of 2020 year-end,

Acer offices in over 30 countries worldwide use 100% renewable energy, while 45% of energy used by the Acer Group is renewable. Acer believes sustainability is a global effort that will need all hands on deck to make a real difference. Not only does Acer aim to provide consumers the opportunity to choose products that are more environmentally friendly, but it also wants to empower businesses to join its journey in transitioning to a low-carbon and circular economy. On Acer Green Day, Acer also kicked off its “21-Day Challenge” as part of its Earthion mission to encourage its employees to take green actions daily and make them a habit. That challenge has now expanded to include the employees of Acer’s partners and suppliers, as well as consumers. Consumers can take part via Instagram at #Acer21DayChallenge, which follows several hero influencers telling their stories about reducing/reusing/recycling and activities which integrate

