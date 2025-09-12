Acer Brings the All-New Nitro V 15 with 50 series GPU to India, Combining High-Performance Gaming and Advanced AI Features

- Advertisement -

Acer, one of the world’s leading PC brands, announced the launch of the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India. Built for essential gamers, students, and budget-conscious users, the Nitro V 15 blends cutting-edge performance with smart AI enhancements in a sleek, obsidian black form factor. Designed for those who want to game, create, and stay productive on the go, this powerful yet affordable machine is set to redefine the entry-to-mid gaming laptop segment in India.

At the heart of the Nitro V 15 is a processor featuring up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, built on Intel’s advanced performance hybrid architecture, which enables seamless multitasking across gaming, streaming, and productivity applications. Paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, the Nitro V 15 leverages AI-powered DLSS 4 and next-gen ray tracing to deliver breathtaking visuals and higher frame rates. Whether you’re diving into the latest AAA titles or editing 4K videos, the Nitro V 15 delivers an uncompromising performance across the board.

The immersive experience continues with the device’s 15.6” Full HD display, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB color accuracy. With a wide 16:9 aspect ratio, the Nitro V 15 offers sharper visuals and enhanced situational awareness for competitive gaming. The powerful dual-fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust cooling system ensures that the device stays cool under pressure, eliminating performance throttling and enabling extended gaming sessions. Users can take full control with the dedicated NitroSense™ key, which provides real-time insights into performance, fan speed customization, and power plans.

For gamers and creators increasingly reliant on AI, the Nitro V 15 introduces a new Experience Zone in the NitroSense™ dashboard. This intuitive hub lets users explore and activate AI-powered features like PurifiedVoice™ AI noise cancellation, PurifiedView™ AI webcam enhancements, and creative tools like PLANET9 ProClip for gaming highlight capture. Video calls are clearer and more professional with auto-framing, background blur, and eye contact correction, while DTS:X® Ultra audio ensures spatially accurate and immersive soundscapes whether you’re in a game or on a call.

In terms of connectivity, the Nitro V 15 has gamers covered with Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. The device also features a Copilot Key for quick access to AI-driven productivity tools on Windows 11 and an amber backlit keyboard that adds to the device’s striking aesthetic. With up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, users get lightning-fast speeds and ample storage, making the Nitro V 15 not just a gaming machine but a complete digital workstation.

Acer Nitro V 15 is crafted with a full plastic chassis finished in Obsidian Black and weighs just 2.1 kg, striking a perfect balance between portability and durability. As part of Acer’s broader strategy to expand its gaming portfolio in India, the Nitro V 15 is an ideal choice for students, casual gamers, and content creators looking for performance without breaking the bank.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Acer Nitro V 15 i5 variant starts at ₹89,999 and i7 variant at ₹99,999 and will be available at Acer’s exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Amazon & Flipkart.

