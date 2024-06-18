Acer becomes No.1 desktop PC brand in very large enterprise segment and retains its No.1 PC brand spot in Education segment

- Advertisement -

Acer has achieved a significant milestone by securing the No. 3 PC brand position in India, according to IDC’s Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, 1Q2024. Acer has captured a substantial market share of 15.4%, underscoring its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction in the Indian market. This accomplishment marks a crucial point in Acer’s growth trajectory, as it climbs to the top three PC brands in the country, surpassing major competitors. This achievement is a testament to Acer’s strategic vision and execution in a highly competitive market.

In the commercial sector, Acer has demonstrated remarkable year-on-year growth, with a 19.9% increase in desktop sales and a 32.0% rise in notebook sales. The company has emerged as the leading Desktop PC brand in the Very Large Enterprise segment and has maintained its top position in the Education PC segment. These results reflect Acer’s robust performance and leadership in key market areas. Additionally, Acer’s consumer segment has experienced impressive growth, with a 51.7% year-on-year increase driven by strong momentum in e-tail channels. This significant growth highlights Acer’s ability to meet the evolving needs of individual consumers through a diverse and innovative product portfolio, coupled with competitive pricing strategies.

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India

Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer of Acer India stated, “Acer’s success is built on a foundation of continuous innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs. As we continue to strive for excellence, we remain focused on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional value to users. Our ambition is to become the No.1 PC brand in India in the next few years.”

Acer’s recognition as the leading performer in the Education segment highlights its commitment to advancing technology within learning environments. This strategic focus has solidified Acer’s reputation as a key player in the educational sector, driving technological advancements that enhance learning experiences. Key drivers of this success include innovative product offerings, competitive pricing, and superior customer service.

Acer’s success in the Indian PC market highlights its strong strategic planning and execution. The company’s adaptability, focus on innovation, and commitment to quality have helped it build a solid reputation and grow its influence in the tech industry. As Acer continues to advance, it remains dedicated to improving user experiences with cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, solidifying its position as a trusted and leading global PC brand.

