Acer and Acerpure India Celebrate 10th Annual Acer Day with Call to SHIFT THE GAME

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Acer announced the 10th annual Acer Day, taking place this August. To mark the 10th anniversary of the event, Acer is unveiling SHIFT THE GAME as this year’s rallying theme across the Asia Pacific region. The celebration coincides with Acer’s 50-year anniversary as a technology company, making 2026 one of the most significant chapters in the brand’s history.

SHIFT THE GAME speaks to a generation unwilling to be boxed in by convention. It is a call for creators, gamers, young innovators, and everyday dreamers across the region to stop waiting for permission, take ownership of their paths, and challenge the norms that shape culture, work, and play. It is a mindset built on thinking differently and creating boldly.

Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations, Acer

“Acer is committed to providing technology that not only keeps up with how people learn, create, and play, but also gives them the edge to go further,” said Mr. Andrew Hou, President of Pan-Asia Pacific Operations, Acer. “Through this year’s Acer Day celebration, Acer is putting the right tools in the hands of the individuals, empowering them to shift the game.”



Acer Day 2026 in India

In India, Acer Day 2026 brings together Acer’s computing innovations and Acerpure’s smart home solutions under one celebration. Throughout August, customers can enjoy exclusive offers across Acer laptops, desktops, gaming devices and accessories, while Acerpure extends the celebration with special pricing on select vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. The offers are available across Acer Exclusive Stores, the Acer E-store, the Acerpure E-store and the Acerpure Amazon Store, giving consumers more ways to experience Acer’s innovation across work, play and everyday living.

Acer Exclusive Stores | August 1–31, 2026

As part of Acer Day 2026, customers shopping at Acer Exclusive Stores across India can enjoy a range of exciting offers throughout the month.

Up to ₹20,000 Instant Bank Discount on select SKUs

on select SKUs Up to 50% off on select SKUs

on select SKUs Free 2-Year Extended Warranty on all laptops during the promotional period

on all laptops during the promotional period Free 1-Year Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) on select SKUs

on select SKUs Easy EMI & No Cost EMI on select SKUs

on select SKUs Free accessories with laptop purchases on select days

with laptop purchases on select days Additional 7% Student Discount on eligible SKUs during the promotional period

Acer E-store Exclusive | August 1–5, 2026

Customers shopping on the Acer E-store during the first five days of Acer Day can unlock exclusive online offers, including:

Up to ₹20,000 Instant Bank Discount on select Laptops

on select Laptops Up to 50% off on select products

on select products Free 2-Year Extended Warranty on all laptops

on all laptops Free 1-Year Accidental Damage Protection (ADP) on select laptops priced at ₹69,990 and above

on select laptops priced at 10% Student Discount on Select Laptops

on Select Laptops Lucky Draw , with a chance to win 3 laptops and 2 Acer tablets

, with a chance to win and Free accessories on select laptops

Extending Acer Day to Smarter Living with Acerpure

As Acer’s lifestyle and smart home appliance brand, Acerpure extends the SHIFT THE GAME spirit beyond computing by bringing trusted technology into everyday living. Through exclusive Acer Day offers on select vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, Acerpure is making healthier, cleaner and smarter homes more accessible to consumers across India.

Acerpure Exclusive | August 1–31, 2026

As part of Acer Day 2026, Acerpure India is extending the celebration with exclusive offers across Acerpure’s home cleaning and air purification portfolio, including:

Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator

Advance G Series 65” TV – ₹45,990

Acerpure Chill Neo Air Conditioner

1.5 Ton 5 Star AC – ₹38,990

Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator

F1 – ₹6,390

Vacuum Cleaners

Acerpure Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner – ₹13,490

Acerpure Dry Vacuum Cleaner – ₹10,350

Acerpure Pet Cleaner – ₹4,521

Air Purifiers

Acerpure Air Purifier AP551-P2 – ₹16,260

Acerpure Air Purifier C2 UV (AC553) – ₹21,800

Acerpure Air Purifier C1 (AC530W/G) – ₹15,300

Acerpure Air Purifier P2 Lite – ₹9,710

Acerpure Commercial Air Purifier – ₹51,692

The exclusive Acer Day offers are available on store.acerpure.co.in from 1st August to 31st August 2026. Consumers can also avail special Acer Day offers on Acerpure’s Amazon Store.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Acer

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