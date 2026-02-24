AceCloud introduces NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

AceCloud, India’s leading cloud infrastructure provider, announced the launch of NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs on its cloud platform. With this move, the company becomes one of the first few cloud service providers in India to offer NVIDIA’s latest generation GPUs for advanced compute, visualization, and AI workloads. The GPUs are now available to customers across India and the US, with deployments enabled from AceCloud’s cloud regions in Noida, Mumbai, and Atlanta.

With the addition of NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, AceCloud is expanding its GPU portfolio to support high-performance AI, graphics-intensive workloads, and low-latency applications. These capabilities are particularly relevant for use cases such as AI model development, medical imaging, real-time rendering, video processing, financial risk analysis, and engineering simulations, serving customers across sectors including healthcare, media and entertainment, financial services, engineering, and automotive.

The company will offer the latest edition GPUs through on-demand cloud instances that are fully hosted and managed on its own platform. Customers get the flexibility to choose GPU deployment models based on workload duration, performance requirements, and operational needs, while maintaining a consistent experience across environments. Multi-region availability across India and the United States also enables businesses to serve global users while meeting regional performance, latency, and compliance needs.

The announcement comes at a time when there is an increased demand for GPU and AI-related workloads. As per the research firm IDC, the AI spending in India is projected to reach $6 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7% from 2022 to 2027. From FY 2024–25, AceCloud has seen a 500x growth as enterprises transition from pilot initiatives to production-grade AI deployments that demand sustained and predictable GPU capacity. Demand is driven entirely by Indian customers across technology services, AI and machine learning, healthcare, retail, HR tech, and digital platforms.

Mr. Vinay Chhabra, Managing Director, AceCloud

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vinay Chhabra, Managing Director, AceCloud said, “India is at an inflection point in its AI adoption journey. With the government’s strong emphasis through the IndiaAI Mission to expand GPU access and strengthen indigenous AI capabilities, this momentum is only accelerating across the ecosystem. As workloads become increasingly compute and graphics-intensive, enterprises need GPU infrastructure that is reliable, accessible, and easy to deploy. By bringing NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to our cloud platform in India, we are enabling teams to run AI inference and visual compute workloads with predictable pricing and strong local support.”

More than 200 active customers are currently running GPU workloads on the AceCloud platform across sectors such as technology services, AI and machine learning, healthcare, retail, HR tech, and digital platforms. AceCloud continues to support customers across India with low-latency, locally hosted infrastructure. For customers operating in regulated environments, AceCloud’s India-based deployments support data residency and alignment with local regulatory requirements, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The platform also supports sovereign cloud deployments for sectors such as technology services, AI and machine learning, healthcare, retail, HR tech, and digital platforms that require higher levels of data control and compliance.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AceCloud

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 139