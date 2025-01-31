AceCloud Announces Availability of DeepSeek GenAI Models on its cloud platform

- Advertisement -

AceCloud, a cloud computing solutions provider to global organizations across industries at scale, announced the availability of DeepSeek GenAI models on dedicated and shared environments on its Cloud Platform. AceCloud is the first Indian sovereign cloud provider to offer DeepSeek GenAI models at scale on its cloud platform to cater to businesses’ evolving requirements while ensuring that the data residency never exits India in line with the country’s data protection requirements. AceCloud offerings include 6+ DeepSeek models including variants R1 7Bn and R1 32Bn.

Mr. Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AceCloud

Mr. Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AceCloud said, “AI is the biggest disruptor for mankind since the internet. At AceCloud, our goal is to democratize AI and cloud for customers in India. The addition of DeepSeek GenAI models as an offering on AceCloud’s environments will unleash limitless opportunities for businesses in India seeking cost efficient and scalable GenAI solutions, while remaining confident that their data will be compliant with India’s data protection and sovereignty requirements. “

AceCloud’s dedicated environment for DeepSeek GenAI models will enable businesses to exercise complete control of their exclusive DeepSeek instance. It will also provide access to tailored setup based on specific requirements, enhanced isolation, and guaranteed computational resources for consistent performance. AceCloud’s shared environment for DeepSeek GenAI models will provide rapid deployment, setup, and implementation in a cost-efficient and pay-as-you-go model. Additionally, businesses will have the flexibility to adjust resources based on demand along with robust data isolation between customers.

AceCloud’s environment for DeepSeek GenAI models will provide enterprise-ready features including intuitive chat interface for seamless user experience, data privacy controls in line with India’s compliance requirements, real time monitoring and support for businesses’ cloud resources and consumptions, and automated backup and recovery. DeepSeek is accessible as a browser-based application through AceCloud’ platform, allowing enterprises to seamlessly integrate and leverage the benefits of generative AI while maintaining full control over their data.

AceCloud will offer DeepSeek models with capabilities from 7 Bn parameters upwards and has capabilities to provide higher configurations as per specific business requirements. “We believe we will soon see a range of requirements from Indian customers, both in scale and use case, that will drive India’s global leadership in AI, digital innovation, and technological excellence,” added Mr. Chabbra.

