ACE Ludhiana Strengthens Community Spirit with Successful Grand Family Get Together 2026

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Ludhiana witnessed a vibrant celebration of unity and togetherness as the Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (ACE) successfully hosted its much-awaited Grand Family Get Together 2026. The event brought together nearly 200 members along with their families, creating a lively and warm atmosphere that reflected the strong bond within the ACE community.

Designed to go beyond business interactions, the evening provided a platform for members and their families to connect, unwind, and celebrate together. With a blend of entertainment, networking, and engagement, the gathering highlighted ACE’s continued commitment to building meaningful relationships and a closely connected ecosystem.

The event featured interactive games, fun activities, and exciting surprises that kept attendees engaged throughout the evening. The mega bumper lucky draw emerged as a key attraction, adding excitement and anticipation among participants. Guests also enjoyed a premium spread of food and refreshments, while DJ music and a dedicated dance floor brought energy and enthusiasm to the celebration. A specially curated photo booth added to the experience, allowing families to capture memorable moments.

The success of the event was further elevated by strong partner support. RP Tech India came on board as the Platinum Partner, while Zebronics and HI-Focus joined as Gold Partners. Lenovo and Savex supported as Silver Partners. Gifting Partners including Classic Infotech, Sigma CCTV, Classic Technology, Info 2000, and Array Vision added to the overall experience, making the celebration even more engaging and memorable.

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Chairman of ACE

Highlighting the essence of the initiative, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Chairman of ACE, said, “ACE is not just an association, it is a family built on trust, unity, and shared growth. Through initiatives like our family gatherings, we bring members closer beyond business, creating stronger bonds and pride among families. Our focus remains on positivity, collaboration, and progress, ensuring every member feels supported, valued, and empowered to grow together in a competitive yet connected ecosystem.”

Mr. Gurpreet Singh, President of ACE

Adding further, Mr. Gurpreet Singh, President of ACE, said, “ACE has always stood for more than business—it represents a strong, united family. This gathering reflects our belief that true success comes when relationships grow beyond work. By bringing families together, we strengthen trust, belonging, and future generations’ connection with the association. Our focus remains on creating a secure, supportive platform where every member feels proud, valued, and connected.”

The Grand Family Get Together 2026 stood out as a memorable and impactful gathering, reinforcing the importance of unity, relationships, and shared experiences. With strong participation and enthusiastic engagement, the event has set a new benchmark for future ACE initiatives, further strengthening its identity as a community that grows together beyond business.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ACE

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