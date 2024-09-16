Accio Robotics and SCM Champs partner to revolutionize Warehouse Automation with SAP Integration

- Advertisement -

Accio Robotics, a Warehouse Robotics specializing in warehouse fulfillment solutions, is in partnership with SCM Champs, a US-based firm renowned for its expertise in SAP and supply chain consulting services. This collaboration is set to transform the landscape of warehouse management, integrating world-class robotics solutions with advanced SAP warehouse management systems.

Mr. Pranav Srinivasan, Co-founder of Accio Robotics

Mr. Pranav Srinivasan, Co-founder of Accio Robotics said, “We are excited about this strategic partnership. The integration of AccioOS with SAP warehouse management systems positions us as a key player in global warehouse automation. Together, we are looking forward to delivering a seamless, cutting-edge solution that will help our clients enhance efficiency and simplify their supply chain processes.“

Mr. Prabhjot Singh, CEO and Founder of SCM Champs Inc

Mr. Prabhjot Singh, CEO and Founder of SCM Champs Inc added, “At SCM Champs, We specialize in optimizing SAP supply chain execution processes by enhancing operational efficiency through services like strategy refinement, ERP integration, and implementation. Our focus areas include SAP Warehousing, Transportation, Logistics, Visibility, and Traceability.

By joining forces with Accio Robotics, we are able to offer our clients an unprecedented level of automation, efficiency and enhanced productivity, made possible through the seamless integration of AccioOS with SAP warehouse management systems.

This partnership enables the seamless connectivity of AccioOS with SAP systems, revolutionizing the installation and operation of mobile robots (AMRs) and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in warehouses. All the warehouse orders are stored and processed through SAP. Two systems talking with each other ensures optimal robot deployment, which efficiently fulfills orders while enhancing picking rate.”

Mr. Tuhin Sharma, Co-founder, Accio Robotics

Mr. Tuhin Sharma, Co-founder, Accio Robotics remarked, “At Accio, we are committed to automating and accelerating warehousing with cutting-edge products like the AccioPick Pilot. This mobile robotic solution assists with the picking process in warehouses, and its capabilities are further enhanced by our exclusive operating software, AccioOS. The partnership with SCM Champs represents a significant step forward in our mission to streamline warehouse operations.

This collaboration is a testament to both companies’ shared vision of revolutionizing warehouse management and creating solutions that enable businesses to optimize their resources, reduce operational costs, and achieve new heights in efficiency.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Accio Robotics

