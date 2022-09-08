Accenture to Acquire Inspirage, Deepening Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities

- Advertisement - -

Accenture has agreed to acquire Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist firm focused on Oracle technology. The acquisition will further enhance Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2007, Inspirage is headquartered in Bellevue, WA with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. Once the acquisition is completed, its 710 employees will join the Accenture Oracle Business Group, further bolstering its Oracle supply chain skills and expanding its capabilities to help product-centric clients create interconnected, intelligent and innovative supply chain networks.

Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain & Operations.

“In a time of unprecedented disruption and supply constraints, companies need to reimagine, build, and operate supply chain networks that orchestrate change, simplify people’s lives and positively impact business, society and the planet,” said Renato Scaff, North America lead of Accenture Supply Chain & Operations. “With the addition of Inspirage and its deep industry and systems experience, Accenture will be even better positioned to help our clients reinvent supply chain and manufacturing through Oracle technologies.”



With a focus on digitally transforming product-based industries utilizing Oracle Cloud technologies, Inspirage helps to break down silos across innovation and product life cycle management, supply chain, logistics, enterprise finance, and analytics to achieve operational excellence. It serves clients in high-growth micro verticals within the high tech, life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, and oil and gas industries. Inspirage is a Platinum level member of Oracle Partner Network.

Samia Tarraf, North America Oracle Business Group lead at Accenture.

“Our goal is to drive value for our clients, empowering them to evolve their businesses by embracing the cloud continuum and digital technologies,” said Samia Tarraf, North America Oracle Business Group lead at Accenture. “We look forward to joining forces with Inspirage, a highly valued Oracle partner with top talent and an impressive track record. Together, we will help unleash the power of Oracle Cloud to drive impactful results.”

Mr. Srini Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Inspirage,

Mr. Srini Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Inspirage, added, “For 15 years, we have been highly focused on customer success and innovating to stay ahead of client and industry challenges. Our people take immense satisfaction in solving the most difficult supply chain problems and making a difference for our clients and Oracle partners. Together with Accenture, we can deliver these highly specialized capabilities at scale globally, while creating new growth opportunities for our people.”

