Accenture and IISc Collaborate for Research in Cloud Continuum and Neuromorphic Computing

Accenture and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru are collaborating to undertake research and development in cloud continuum and neuromorphic computing at a newly established Accenture Centre for Advanced Computing. As part of the programme, Accenture and IISc will undertake collaborative research projects and jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership in next-generation computing technologies that enable AI at the edge, including cloud, edge, quantum, and neuromorphic computing, as well as in sustainable software engineering.

“Today’s AI systems can interpret spoken commands, recognize objects and gestures, navigate, plan and make decisions, which are driving demand for even more powerful AI-driven experiences. The next wave of smart products and environments will require more advanced computing technologies like quantum and neuromorphic or brain-inspired computing to provide sustainable and responsive intelligence and enhance end-user experience across industries,” said Mr. Mahesh Zurale, Sr. MD, Lead – Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture. “This is going to be an important area for enterprises as they use technology to drive value for their customers.”

“Industry-academia partnerships are key to driving innovation and advancements in technology, and for creating solutions that drive real world impact. We are excited to collaborate with one of India’s oldest and most prestigious research and education institutions to conduct research in edge, quantum and neuromorphic computing, and explore innovative applications for the future,” said Raghavan Iyer, senior managing director, Innovation lead – Integrated Global Services, Accenture Technology.

Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc Bengaluru, said, “As a premier university and research institute in India, we are at the forefront of partnering with leading innovative organizations globally and are working on cutting edge research and development of products and technologies. The new Accenture Centre for Advanced Computing will focus on R&D activities in edge and neuromorphic computing to understand the potential impact of these technologies in industries and jointly develop new IP assets and research publications. We are pleased to see the swift progress made by both teams in a short time in this strategic initiative.”

University collaboration has been key to Accenture’s innovation agenda. The company has been collaborating with leading universities around the world to jointly develop forward-looking thought leadership, research, educational programs, and other activities. In India specifically, Accenture continues its collaborations with premier universities and research institutions, including multiyear research programs with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in emerging areas, such as Responsible and Conversational AI.

