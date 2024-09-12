Accelerating UK’s Fibre Expansion, HFCL Showcases High-density Advanced Fibre Solutions

- Advertisement -

HFCL, one of the leading technology enterprises and integrated next-gen communications product and solution providers, yesterday showcased its latest range of innovative high-density blown fibre solutions at the Connected Britain 2024 event.

The solutions include a comprehensive range of products including – a Compact Fibre Units (CFU) with capacities of up to 12 fibres, available in sizes between 1.1mm and 1.6mm diameter. A 36F Fibre Blown Nano family cable with a 2.4mm diameter. And a new Openreach’s PIA approved 1F Aerial Drop Cable, with a 1mm diameter, has also been introduced. Together, these offerings will enable UK operators to connect customers more quickly, cost-effectively, and sustainably.

These new additions, further expand HFCL’s extensive optical fibre solution portfolio, paving the way for advanced fibre infrastructure and faster broadband rollouts in the UK, targeting Building Digital UK (BDUK) initiative.

To accelerate digital connectivity in the UK, HFCL has unveiled a tailored portfolio of 1F-12F compact fibre units (CFUs). These CFUs feature a low-friction HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) jacket, designed for efficient, long-distance installations in microducts. Capable of being jetted up to 1km at speeds exceeding 80 meters per minute, they deliver exceptional performance. The 12F and 6F units are ideal for low-fibre count distribution networks using small microducts, such as FTTA networks, while the 1F, 2F, and 4F units are perfect for final access even in the smallest microducts. Available in recyclable cardboard pans or reusable/ recyclable spools, with lengths up to 6km, these ultra-compact fibre units also lower transportation costs per fibre-kilometre, reducing environmental impact and the carbon footprint associated with network construction.

Another new component of HFCL’s end-to-end fibre solution is the addition of a 36F version to its already successful 2-24 Fibre Blown Nano family, with a diameter range of 2mm – 2.4mm. This new version maintains the same 2.4mm diameter as the 24F cable, incorporating customised low-friction jacketing and HFCL’s world-class 200-micron single-mode optical fibre. This cable is uniquely designed to ise fibre count in the smallest microducts, increasing the maximum available fibre count in a 2.4mm unit by 50%.

The increased fibre density enables operators to maximise capacity within existing duct networks, avoiding the need for costly civil works to install new ducts. This higher packing density is also advantageous for operators leasing duct space, as it allows costs to be distributed across a larger number of fibres. HFCL has consciously implemented eco-friendly measures in the manufacturing of this cable, offering sustainable benefits by minimising the use of plastics and gel per fibre-kilometre and utilising recyclable reels.

The PIA approved 3.5mm 1F aerial drop cable brings a cost effective and high-quality solution to customers. With Openreach’s PIA approval, telecom providers can leverage existing infrastructure to install this 1F aerial drop cable. It is compatible with two leading clamps and works seamlessly with top Aerial Subscriber Nodes (ASN). An ASN is a crucial component in network infrastructure that enables last-mile connectivity, typically in rural or hard-to-reach areas. Mounted on aerial cable poles, it facilitates high-speed internet access by connecting subscribers to the main fibre optic network or wireless network.

Mr. Harsh Pagay, Executive President, OF & OFC, HFCL

Speaking on the launch of the fibre solutions, Mr. Harsh Pagay, Executive President, OF & OFC, HFCL said, “With over 35 years of experience, HFCL has emerged as a market leader in providing telecom infrastructure, enabling leading telecom operators and ISPs in their digital transformation journeys. With our end-to-end optical solution offerings from fibre, fibre cables, and optical interconnect kits, we are a partner of choice by our customers world over for years. With the UK government investing in nationwide infrastructure upgrade, the UK market holds huge potential for HFCL in supporting the growing appetite of 5G networks and single-build FTTH deployments. Our unwavering commitment towards innovation, customer-centricity, and building future-ready infrastructure, positions us a trusted partner in reshaping the future and making significant contributions to the UK’s digital landscape.”

Mr. Rob Gilbert, VP- UK & Ireland, HFCL

Mr. Rob Gilbert, VP- UK & Ireland, HFCL said, “We are excited to launch our innovative, next-gen Compact Fibre Units and extended Nano cable range in the UK, one of the leading global economies and a priority market for HFCL. We aim to share our expertise, resources, and technology (directly or via our trusted partners) to help telecom operators in the UK extend the reach of their network infrastructure and digital services to remote and underserved areas. Our experienced UK-based team, along with local offices and warehousing facilities, is focused on developing eco-friendly solutions, underscoring our commitment to supporting full fibre, yet sustainable, deployment in the UK.”

For FY 2024-25, Building Digital UK (BDUK) is focused on expanding gigabit-capable connectivity to hard-to-reach areas across the UK. This initiative supports the government’s goal of achieving at least 85% gigabit coverage by 2025, through a mix of commercial builds and subsidised projects. BDUK also aims to extend gigabit-capable broadband nationwide by 2030.

This solution range launched by HFCL is designed to meet the network requirements of telcos and multiple system operators (MSOs) deploying FTTx services in microducts, targeting markets in the UK, Europe, and North America. HFCL’s innovative approach and focus on sustainability set these products apart from competitors, offering superior performance with unmatched customer service.

