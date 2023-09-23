Accelerated AI Inferencing for Space Applications with new AMD Versal AI Edge Adaptive SoC

- Advertisement - -

AMD is extending its leadership in radiation-tolerant, space-grade adaptive compute solutions with the announcement of the Versal™ AI Edge XQRVE2302, the second device in the Versal adaptive SoC portfolio to be qualified for space flight.

The XQRVE2302 is the first time we’ve offered an adaptive SoC for space applications in such a small form-factor (23mm x 23mm) package. The device has nearly a 75% smaller board area and power savings relative to the existing Versal AI Core XQRVC1902.

The XQRVE2302 is one of the first Versal devices to integrate enhanced AMD AI Engine (AIE) technology, known as AIE-ML, which has been optimized for machine learning (ML) applications by offering extended support for data types prevalent in ML inferencing (INT4 and BFLOAT16) and superior performance over the original AIE for ML inference focused applications. Developers can convert raw sensor data into useful information, making the XQRVE2302 ideal for anomaly and image detection applications.

In contrast to other radiation-tolerant FPGAs, XQR Versal adaptive SoCs support unlimited reprogramming during development as well as after deployment, including in-flight in the harsh radiation environment of space. The security features of the Versal Adaptive SoC help prevent tampering and unwanted configuration changes. This helps satellite operators safely change processing algorithms after a satellite has been launched, allowing for flexibility in remote sensing and communications applications.

The radiation tolerance of the XQR Versal SoC devices has been tested by AMD and independent organizations and has been determined to be capable of supporting missions from low-earth orbit to geosynchronous earth orbit and beyond.

Commercial pre-production devices are currently available for interested customers. Flight-qualified parts are expected to be available in late 2024.

