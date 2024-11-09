Aaztec’s Dedication to Local Manufacturing and Diverse Solutions Ensures a Thriving Future in AV Technology

- Advertisement -

Aaztec stands as the go-to leader for advanced digital display solutions. Recently engaged with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, Sales Director of Aaztec, shares insights on their “Make in India” commitment and their role in revolutionizing the AV industry.

Can you tell us about Aaztec’s unique position in the “Make in India” initiative?

Aaztec is proud to be the first company truly making “Make in India” visible. Unlike many others in the industry, we do not import any materials or panels. We manufacture everything in our fully equipped factory in Manesar. Our commitment to “Make in India,” “Digital India,” and “Vocal for Local” initiatives is at the core of what we do. We offer a wide range of AV and IT products, promoting these initiatives through various channels, including GeM, corporate, and government clients.

What types of projects are you currently engaged in?

We’ve executed multiple projects, including ICT labs and smart class solutions. We provide a variety of display products, featuring unique aspect ratios like 16:9 and 21:9, which are rare in the market. Our competition may offer one or two options, but we provide a comprehensive selection that meets diverse needs.

How do you see the market evolving in the near future?

The market is growing rapidly, and we expect industry growth to reach around 18% by the end of 2024. There is a significant demand for our products as more organizations recognize the benefits of investing in AV solutions.

Could you elaborate on Aaztec’s service offerings?

We have a dedicated service team and various concepts to support our clients. One notable initiative is our experience center, established in major metro cities. Here, customers can explore our display products in person. Our service teams are available on-site to assist and execute projects effectively.

What challenges do you see for IT partners in this industry?

At the recent IT partner meet I attended, the primary concern among partners was profit margins. To enhance profitability, I encourage IT partners to consider incorporating signage into their offerings. Expanding into this segment can significantly multiply their profits and provide added value to their clients.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Aaztec

