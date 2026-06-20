A10 Networks Acquires TrojAI Inc., Expanding AI Roadmap

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A10 Networks announced that it has acquired TrojAI, an AI security company focused on helping organizations secure, test and govern AI applications and agentic workflows. The acquisition strengthens A10’s ability to deliver sovereign AI security, helping customers control how and where their AI models, data and agents are protected.

TrojAI delivers two layers of AI security: red teaming that probes models, agents, and applications for vulnerabilities at build time, and real-time threat protection that defends them at runtime. Together, they let organizations deploy generative and agentic AI quickly and with confidence.

“AI is changing both what enterprises build and the attack surface they have to defend, and traditional controls weren’t designed for non-deterministic models and autonomous agents,” said Mr. Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. “TrojAI is a natural fit for A10, strategically and operationally. Pairing our hardware-based AI firewall with TrojAI’s software-based red teaming and runtime protection helps customers adopt AI quickly and confidently, protecting their models, data, and agents without sacrificing the latency or availability they rely on us for, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid. For customers with strict data-sovereignty requirements, it means embracing AI while keeping their most sensitive assets in environments they control.”

Following the acquisition, A10 expects to integrate TrojAI’s capabilities into its evolving security portfolio, letting customers run secured AI wherever their data resides.

Mr. Lee Weiner, Chief Executive Officer of TrojAI

“Enterprises and public-sector organizations are adopting AI at an unprecedented pace, and they need to innovate securely while maintaining sovereignty over their AI security infrastructure,” said Mr. Lee Weiner, Chief Executive Officer of TrojAI. “Together with A10, we can secure and govern the models, agents, and applications becoming core to how organizations operate. I’m proud of what our team has built, and excited to bring these capabilities to A10’s customers and channels.”

A10 does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on its financial results for fiscal year 2026. It is squarely positioned to help secure AI buildouts and application rollouts in the next 2-5 years.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / A10

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