A regional distributorship agreement has been signed between RAY Networks and eCAPS

Suresh Gandhi, Vice President of eCAPS Computers, announced that eCAPS Computers, has been appointed as the Regional Distributor for RAY products. RAY-Simplifying Lives and Connecting Everyone with Technology of all Kinds. RAY Networks, based in Singapore, is a well-known networking and data company specializing in enterprise Wi-Fi, Switching, and Gateways. Their enterprise Wi-Fi offerings can provide reliable, secured & high-performance wireless connectivity, while their switching and gateway solutions enable efficient data transfer and network management.

RAY Networks’ AAA solutions are particularly noteworthy, as they offer advanced security features and deep insights into network usage and compliance. These capabilities can help customers strengthen their network security, ensure policy adherence, and gain valuable analytics to improve their operations.

