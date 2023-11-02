A Feast for Your Eyes – MSI Unveils QD-OLED Technology

- Advertisement - -

MSI is proudly expanding the hardware possibilities for all gamers. OLED panel has become the mainstream choice for high-end gaming. To ensure gamers remain at the forefront of gaming, we’re proud to announce new QD-OLED lineup.

All models will be equipped with the latest generation of QD-OLED panel and will be available in curved and flat models, ensuring exceptional picture quality through precise pixel lighting control and true black scenes.

We’ve also upgraded MSI OLED Care 2.0, enhancing screen protection optimization to reduce the risk of OLED panel damage during extended use. The fanless design, harnessing Graphene’s exceptional thermal conductivity, ensures efficient and silent heat dispersion, further extending the lifespan of these innovative QD-OLED panels.

Leading the way are two outstanding curved models. MAG 341CQP QD-OLED, equipped with the latest 34” UWQHD QD-OLED 1800R curved panel, delivers the ultimate immersive gaming experience with 0.03ms GTG response time and 175Hz refresh rate.

In response to the high expectations of gamers, QD-OLED curved panel has expanded to 32:9.

Please meet 49” DQHD 1800R panel – MPG 491CQP QD-OLED. It aims to provide gamers with the most immersive experience, also featuring the latest QD-OLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GTG response time.

Both models are VESA-certified for ClearMR 9000 and DisplayHDR True Black 400, ensuring that gamers receive exceptional motion blur visuals and vivid images. OLED Care 2.0 also enhanced care services and significantly reduce the chances of OLED burn-in. Additionally, the thermal design is optimized. Moreover, MSI Gaming Intelligence powered by AI technology, enhances gaming experience and offers features like Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, Optix Scope, and more.

For console gamers, we offer HDMI 2.1 ports with full 48Gbps bandwidth, support for 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Furthermore, MSI Console mode incorporates CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), allowing users to control their devices with a single controller. We also provide Type-C functionality to enhance connectivity with mobile devices.

Each is expected to be launch on 6th Jan 2024.

MSI is always dedicated to listening to gamers. For the flat panel that gamers have been eagerly anticipating, we’ve prepared a variety of models, ranging from mainstream 27” WQHD 360Hz to 32” 4K 240Hz models.MSI new QD-OLED flat displays significantly enhance the visual and speed performance for both FPS games and AAA games. All products come with MSI OLED Care 2.0, featuring the latest fanless design to extend the lifespan of your OLED panel.These products are also fully equipped with AI features of MSI Gaming Intelligence, up to 90W Type-C connectivity, and fully support MSI console mode.

•MPG 321URX QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 240Hz, 0.03ms GTG

•MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, UHD 4K, 240Hz, 0.03ms GTG

•MPG 271QRX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K, 360Hz, 0.03ms GTG

•MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K, 360Hz, 0.03ms GTG

These monitors are at the forefront of gaming technology, providing an unprecedented, immersive gaming experience for gamers. They represent MSI’s commitment to excellence and innovation, offering gamers an unparalleled gaming experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

