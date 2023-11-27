A Collaborative Leap into Data Center Modernization with Team Computers, Dell Technologies, and Vertiv

- Advertisement - -

Team Computers organized a compelling event with Dell Technologies & Vetiv on November 24th in Chennai. This gathering aimed to delve into the critical realm of data center modernization, emphasizing the indispensable role these centers play in reshaping businesses. The event spotlighted the convergence of tradition with cutting-edge technology, positioning data centers as the vanguards of transformative initiatives in the digital age.

The event served as a platform for in-depth discussions that underscored the critical importance of businesses adopting modernized data center solutions. The collective expertise of Dell, a global technology leader, Vertiv Technologies, a prominent provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, and Team Computers, a renowned IT solutions provider in India, contributed to highlighting the need for organizations to stay competitive and agile in today’s dynamic and fast-paced business environment.

The collaboration of Dell Technologies, Vertiv, and Team Computers emphasized the seamless integration of tradition with cutting-edge technology, positioning data centers as catalysts for transformative initiatives across various industries.

Mr. Shyam Lodh, Business Head of Enterprise Solutions at Team Computers

“By leveraging the strengths of Dell, Vertiv Technologies, and Team Computers, we aim to accelerate the pace of data center modernization and empower businesses to thrive in the digital age,” said Mr. Shyam Lodh, Business Head of Enterprise Solutions at Team Computers. “Our collective insights underscore the pivotal role of data centers in driving innovation, efficiency, and ensuring a seamless and resilient digital future.”

Mr. Punit Khare, National Delivery Head – Services at Team Computers

In the discussion, Mr. Punit Khare, National Delivery Head – Services at Team Computers, stressed the vital role of resilience and compliance in modernizing data centers for uninterrupted digital service. He emphasized the need to leverage environmentally friendly resources, prioritizing sustainable technological advancement with a focus on energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

This collaborative effort between Dell Technologies, Vertiv, and Team Computers reaffirms the commitment to advancing technology and providing businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Team Computers

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.