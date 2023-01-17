ZOOOK Launches Explode 104- Bluetooth 4.1 Multi-Media Speaker

- Advertisement - -

ZOOOK, the French lifestyle brand, known for stylish products with best-in-class technology, has launched Explode 104 – a 65 Watt-powered 4.1 Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker System for a truly outstanding audio experience. Priced at just Rs 4999, Explode 104 is your budget friendly speaker system that will give you unmatched, realistic and closer to movie theatre audio quality, thanks to the powerful subwoofer and speakers. It has an inbuilt Equalizer, and analog Bass Controls that can give Deep Bass, with superb music when connected to computer as well as LED\Tv as it can be connected via Bluetooth, Aux and USB Disk.

ZOOOK’s Country Head-India, Achin Gupta

ZOOOK’s Country Head-India, Achin Gupta, spoke on the occasion of the launch, “With OTT gaining more prominence, consumers are looking for movie theatre-like experience right in their homes. A 4.1 home theatre surround sound system, comes with 4 satellite speakers & a subwoofer that can bring us closest to this feeling. The expansive sound experience covers all corners of the room. It is also great for parties as well as those quiet nights when all you want to do is lay down in the armchair and listen to old melodies. Explode 104 stands the test on all parameters and is the perfect budget-friendly option if you are a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade your old one.”



The multimedia speakers give a top-notch sound experience when connected with desktops or laptops. It improves sound quality manifold and elevates the gaming mania, movie watching, music to give the users nothing but the best. Additionally, it comes with a fully functional remote along with digital control for volume. The gorgeous LED display helps to manoeuvre through the various controls and volume levels when you want to directly manage the controls from the speaker system, otherwise one can play their playlist connected through Bluetooth 5.0 within a range of 10 metres. With an output power of 65 Watt, you and Explode 104 can rock any party or make a movie experience worth remembering, all thanks to amazing sound quality.



ZOOOK explode 104 is available at leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms

