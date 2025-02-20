75F Launches Two New Products at ACREX 2025, Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

ACREX 2025 has once again brought the HVAC industry leaders under one roof, to exhibit their latest innovations. In its 24th edition, the event is taking place in Bengaluru with the theme “Unleashing India’s Potential For A Responsible Built Environment”. Complementing this theme, 75F launched two new products: MyStat, a next-gen smart thermostat, and CCU-XR (Central Control Unit), designed for unparalleled building management.

MyStat

MyStat is a thermostat that works with most HVAC systems that use standalone heating/cooling and industry-standard connections to facilitate the control of these appliances. It can be used to control single-stage heating/ cooling with a fan or up to 3 stages of only cooling or heating using the four onboard relays. It works on the 75F proprietary RF communication which helps in seamless integration with existing 75F solutions. This device can also be run in a standalone mode which can be programmed using a CCU.

The MyStat has an occupancy sensor in addition to the temperature and humidity sensor which helps in demand-controlled conditioning of a zone(space) it controls.

CCU-XR

Introducing the Central Control Unit (CCU), a rugged tablet powered by Android 12 for unparalleled building management:

Processing Power: Equipped with top-tier industry-ranking processor for lightning-fast performance.

Equipped with top-tier industry-ranking processor for lightning-fast performance. Security Features: Enhanced Wi-Fi security protocols, including WPA3 H2E, WPA2/WPA3-Enterprise transition, and Transition Disable indication.

Enhanced Wi-Fi security protocols, including WPA3 H2E, WPA2/WPA3-Enterprise transition, and Transition Disable indication. Connectivity: Wi-Fi/cellular coax channel avoidance technology ensures uninterrupted data flow despite interference.

Wi-Fi/cellular coax channel avoidance technology ensures uninterrupted data flow despite interference. Storage and Memory: Boasts 32GB storage and 4GB system memory for efficient data processing and logging.

Boasts 32GB storage and 4GB system memory for efficient data processing and logging. Durability: Robust and rugged design minimizes susceptibility to fatigue or breakage, guaranteeing a prolonged and reliable lifespan.

Robust and rugged design minimizes susceptibility to fatigue or breakage, guaranteeing a prolonged and reliable lifespan. Intelligent Capabilities: Incorporates advanced AI and machine learning for adaptive decision-making based on real-time data, optimizing energy efficiency and operations. Elevate your building management system with the fortified and intelligent CCU, setting new standards in the Android industry.

