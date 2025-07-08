5 Unexpected Ways Your Car Is Learning from Its Environment – Sandisk

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Subind Kumar, Vice President and Country Manager, Sandisk

The cars of today are starting to look drastically different from their predecessors. Yes, we may still start the ignition, push the pedal, turn the steering wheel, and get going, but that is where the similarity ends. With the advent of driverless cars, the difference is even starker.

Today’s cars rely on a host of new world applications around safety, connectivity, and entertainment. From high-definition 3D maps and advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) to data recorders, enhanced infotainment, and over-the-air updates, these applications require massive computing power in the backend and onboard data storage for real-time edge computing. Real-time, in-vehicle storage is crucial to mitigate latency and connectivity issues, especially for safety-critical applications such as rearview camera systems.

To function seamlessly, vehicles must observe and adapt to the world around them in real time. From traffic signals to weather changes, modern cars are constantly gathering and responding to information. They are designed to anticipate, assist, and communicate with other vehicles and the environment, often without us noticing.

Here are five surprising ways your car is already connected to the environment around it:

1. When Roads Speak, Your Car Listens (V2I)

When you drive on a road, your car may interact with road infrastructure, including lane markings, traffic signals, or road signs. The wireless exchange of data between vehicles and road infrastructure is enabled by a Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication system that allows for real-time decision-making.

Has the signal changed? Are you straying too close to the divider? Knowing such insights can help the driver make safe and efficient driving decisions. For example, if the light is about to turn green the car may slow down rather than come to a complete halt at a stop light, which will help save fuel, and ensure smoother traffic flow.

2. Talking to Other Vehicles (V2V)

Since there are typically several vehicles on the road at a given time, the ability to interact with other vehicles is crucial. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems allows vehicles to constantly monitor and respond to other vehicles in the vicinity. For instance, if one car applies a brake suddenly to avoid a pothole, other cars approaching the spot can be warned to change lanes if needed. V2V technology enables cars to wirelessly transmit data up to ten times per second for speed, direction, and braking.

This live, on-the-go, communication may help prevent accidents and lay the groundwork for a future where cars drive themselves.

3. Your Cars Can See too (Powered by Sensors and Data)

Today’s cars come packed with smart sensors, cameras, and radar that act as smart eyes and ears, quietly scanning around them, and not just what’s ahead. From spotting a pedestrian who is still in the direct line of sight to identifying potholes to spotting a car in driver’s blind spot, this technology acts like an invisible co-pilot. It helps making lane shifts smoother, parking easier, and driving safer. Moreover, by sharing this data (anonymously) with manufacturers and city planners, it is possible to improve road systems for everyone.

4. It can Anticipate Changes in Weather

From an intense mist to blurry patches of black ice, built-in sensors in your car can potentially detect these subtle shifts long before they catch your attention. Your car can track rain, fog, falling temperatures, and rising humidity – quietly fine tuning how your vehicle responds to keep you safe.

That could mean activating wipers automatically, preheating the battery on cold days, or even adjusting traction control on slick surfaces. Peer to peer networks also allow your car to send a quick warning to other vehicles in the vicinity about trouble on the road ahead.

5. It Learns and Teaches (Crowdsourced Navigation Data)

When your GPS app suggests a faster route or avoids a traffic jam, it’s the result of thousands (or millions) of cars sharing real-time movement data.

While keeping your personal information secure, the navigation system in your car quietly shares real-time updates about traffic slowdowns, accidents, and usual road speeds. It’s like your vehicle is silently teaming up with others online to create smarter, smoother drives for everyone on the road.

Welcome to the Era of the Intelligent Car

Today’s vehicles aren’t just electric, they’re evolving, always adapting, and becoming more connected with every mile. They are absorbing insights from the traffic around them, the shifting weather, the city’s rhythm, and from every vehicle nearby. Technology, particularly storage, is a key enabler for these significant advancements. Companies such as Sandisk, are constantly innovating to provide storage solutions to meet this intelligent vehicle evolution.

The next time you’re waiting at a red light or cruising along a quiet road, know this: your car isn’t just driving—It’s analysing, predicting, and working behind the scenes to make your journey smarter and safer.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Sandisk

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 115