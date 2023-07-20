5 Managed Service Providers Excelling in Cybersecurity and Data Protection

- Advertisement - -

In today’s digitally interconnected world, cybersecurity and data protection have become critical concerns for organizations of all sizes. With cyber threats evolving at an alarming rate, businesses need the expertise and support of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to ensure the safety and integrity of their sensitive data. These MSPs specialize in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and data protection strategies, allowing organizations to focus on their core operations while entrusting the security of their valuable assets to experts in the field. These providers have proven track records, innovative approaches, and a deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape.

Whether you are a small business seeking affordable yet effective cybersecurity solutions or an enterprise-level organization aiming to bolster your security posture, Let’s dive in and discover the five Managed Service Providers that are at the forefront of the cybersecurity and data protection landscape.



SEQRITE

SEQRITE is an Enterprise arm of a global cybersecurity brand, Quick Heal Technologies, offering advanced threat prevention and security solutions to businesses and enterprises worldwide. With a focus on innovation and continuous improvement, S delivers a range of products and services, including endpoint security, mobile device management, email security, and network security, to protect businesses against the latest threats. HawkkWatch MDR, an innovative service that helps organizations to respond to cyber-attacks in the shortest possible time. This 24/7 managed detection and response service provides advanced capabilities for securing all attack prone surfaces of an enterprise, setting a new benchmark for comprehensive enterprise security solutions. As an add-on to HawkkHunt XDR, the path breaking Extended Threat Detection and Response product of SEQRITE, HawkkWatch MDR provides incident detection, triage, emergency response and security strengthening services to enterprises. The solution proactively investigates alerts and incidents on hosts, regularly correlating alert attributes with SEQRITE’s Global Threat Intelligence. Additionally, it performs threat hunting and remediation of any identified malware.



Arete

Transforming the way businesses and governments manage cyber risk through proven incident response, tech-enabled managed services, and powerful data insights. They bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrime bring that same passion to positively impact the collective defense of businesses, governments, and infrastructure from cyber criminals and give back to the communities they serve. Their Managed Service Provider (MSP) professionals are on the frontlines of incident response, helping the clients combat threat actors, restore business operations, and prepare for a more secure and cyber-resilient future.



Barracuda Networks

At Barracuda they strive to make the world a safer place. They believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. As the MSP-dedicated business unit of Barracuda Networks, Barracuda MSP enables IT managed service providers to offer multi-layered security and data protection services to their customers through our award-winning products and purpose-built MSP platform. Barracuda MSP’s partners-first approach focuses on providing enablement resources, channel expertise, and robust, scalable MSP solutions designed around the way managed service providers create solutions and do business.



Noventiq

Noventiq (the brand name of Cyprus-registered Softline Holding plc) is a global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, which has been headquartered and listed in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses. Noventiq’s AI solutions help in identifying online threats and provides cloud protection.

CrossFraud

CrossFraud® is an enterprise risk management platform from Manipal Technologies Limited for managing fraud risk, anti-money laundering, and compliance, enhanced with AIML capabilities. CrossFraud® offers intuitive tools to configure simple to complex fraud scenarios, simulate outcomes, and take timely actions. With CrossFraud®, financial institutions can effectively address the challenges of preventing financial losses due to phishing, vishing activities, payment frauds, ATO, ATM skimming, Internal Fraud, loan fraud, and many other ever-evolving areas of financial fraud risk.

By partnering with these MSPs, businesses can leverage their expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and proactive approaches to enhance their security posture. These providers offer a comprehensive suite of services, including vulnerability assessments, 24/7 monitoring, encryption, and compliance assistance. Their dedication to staying ahead of the threat landscape ensures that organizations can effectively mitigate risks, detect potential breaches early, and respond promptly to cyber incidents.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.