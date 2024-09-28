5 key trends for biometric access control in buildings – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

The landscape of biometric access control for buildings is rapidly evolving, shaped by technological advancements and shifting user expectations. Here are five key trends currently defining the application of biometric access control in buildings.

While some aspects of the biometric access market remain constant, such as the importance of privacy protection and rising attention to ease of use and efficiency, new trends have emerged which are transforming the way users interact with their surroundings. Understanding these key trends can help access solution providers and property managers navigate the market more effectively and better serve users.

· New biometric technologies are accelerating in application

The market research agency ResearchAndMarkets estimates the global biometric authentication market will reach around $ 8.8 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.3%. Biometric technologies* – like iris and palm recognition – have made significant strides, becoming increasingly applicable in high-security environments. They provide superior security compared to traditional or pure face recognition access control systems, remarkably reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Since launching the MinMoe face recognition series , Hikvision has been at the forefront of biometric innovation, now offering more advanced biometric solutions including iris recognition terminal, face & palm recognition terminal to bolster access control security.

· Building management systems are increasingly converging

According to Meticulous Research’s latest report, the Integrated Access Control System market is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031. In residential properties, access control is being combined with video intercom and security systems, creating seamless user experiences and improving security. For office buildings, the integration of access control with elevator systems, advertising displays, and time attendance systems is increasingly in demand, streamlining operations while providing valuable insights.

Hikvision consistently leads the way in integrated solutions, offering comprehensive packages that seamlessly blend access control with it’s own or third-party building management systems, encompassing video security, elevator control, smart automation, and more. Moreover, Hikvision facilitates integrated building management on a unified platform, allowing subsystems to interconnect and be managed cohesively, enhancing both efficiency and security.

· Modular designs are becoming mainstream

Flexibility and cost-effectiveness are becoming more essential when property managers considering deploying new or upgrading existing access control solutions. Modern systems often feature modular designs, enabling the addition or removal of components such as face recognition, fingerprint scanning, and QR code readers based on specific needs and budgets. This modular approach enhances the functionality and ensures scalability for businesses.

Hikvision has been committed to delivering practical and cost-efficient access control solutions, with the 1T670, 1T673 and IT681 MinMoe series offering a variety of modules, including face, card, fingerprint, QR code, physical button, and sub 1G communication. Now our range has been extended with palm and mobile credential modules, to meet diverse requirements and budgets.

· There is an increasing demand for higher outdoor protection

Biometric access control systems are moving beyond indoor applications to outdoor environments. For example, modern office complexes and manufacturing parks are increasingly installing access control points outdoors. This shift necessitates robust solutions designed to withstand various weather and outdoor conditions. Manufacturers are innovating products with durable materials and protective features to ensure reliable performance outdoors.

Hikvision’s MinMoe face recognition products are engineered for durability. Our outdoor offerings feature waterproof and vandal-resistant designs, utilizing premium aluminium alloy materials along with rain shield accessories. The IP65 rating ensures exceptional protection for outdoor use.

· Cloud-based deployment is gaining more popularity

Access control solution providers are increasingly focused on offering various deployment methods to meet the unique needs of different businesses. A notable trend is the adoption of cloud-based deployment, which offer significant advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and remote management.

Hikvision offers flexible biometric access control solutions for clients of all sizes, from single stores to large organizations and chains. We provide the right deployment management options you need with unified management, including on-device management, on-premises deployment with HikCentral software, and cloud-based management with Hik-Connect 6 platform.

Exciting advancements in biometric access control are transforming the landscape of security. As technology evolves, these solutions are becoming even more convenient and secure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 92