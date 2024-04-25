5 IP Companies To Watch Out For On This World IP Day

- Advertisement -

As World Intellectual Property Day approaches, it’s a good time for startups and big companies alike to think about how they approach their IP management strategy. The penalties for patent infringement can be significant, and at the same time, the patent filing process can be lengthy and complicated. By using AI tools, companies can navigate the patent landscape much faster and ensure that their patent applications are 100% original and accurate.

Here are 5 leading companies that are leveraging the power of modern legal technology to serve their clients’ IP needs.

Cintian — This is an AI-powered patent clearance search tool. It cross-references each new invention with millions of patents so that an R&D team can quickly establish the novelty of its invention before beginning the patent filing process. This tool helps inventors avoid the hassle of a manual patent search and bring their unique creation to the market more quickly.

— This is an AI-powered patent clearance search tool. It cross-references each new invention with millions of patents so that an R&D team can quickly establish the novelty of its invention before beginning the patent filing process. This tool helps inventors avoid the hassle of a manual patent search and bring their unique creation to the market more quickly. Patent Monitor — This is a patent analysis software that lets you automatically classify large numbers of patents into user-specific categories. It can also carry out patent landscape analyses, identify new trends and technologies, and analyse the significance of different categories of patents for your brand. Patent Monitor is designed to lower the manual effort for identifying relevant documents by up to 90% and operate at up to 400% accuracy than traditional rule-based approaches.

— This is a patent analysis software that lets you automatically classify large numbers of patents into user-specific categories. It can also carry out patent landscape analyses, identify new trends and technologies, and analyse the significance of different categories of patents for your brand. Patent Monitor is designed to lower the manual effort for identifying relevant documents by up to 90% and operate at up to 400% accuracy than traditional rule-based approaches. IPRally — This is a world-class tool that uses machine learning to constantly learn from real-world patent professionals. It uses a graphing approach to rearrange all the technical data in natural language documents into tree-like structures that can be interpreted efficiently by appropriate AI algorithms and are also intuitively understood by human readers.

— This is a world-class tool that uses machine learning to constantly learn from real-world patent professionals. It uses a graphing approach to rearrange all the technical data in natural language documents into tree-like structures that can be interpreted efficiently by appropriate AI algorithms and are also intuitively understood by human readers. Smart Protection — This is a Spanish IP tech company that focuses on storing and protecting intellectual property. It offers its clients 360-degree visibility on potential threats across digital channels so that their brands, products and content are safe from misuse or imitation.

— This is a Spanish IP tech company that focuses on storing and protecting intellectual property. It offers its clients 360-degree visibility on potential threats across digital channels so that their brands, products and content are safe from misuse or imitation. PatSeer — This is a cutting-edge AI-powered IP platform that helps patent professionals locate the patents they’re searching for, identify legal precedence, and look up global filing trends. Offering nuanced insights into the patent landscape, it is fast becoming a key player in the Indian IP ecosystem.

Protecting one’s IP is more important than ever in a world where more and more new brands are entering the fray and counterfeiters are becoming increasingly sophisticated. These companies understand that and are presenting their own innovative AI-powered platforms to keep IP safe and thus encourage brands to continue building original products and solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / World IP Day

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429