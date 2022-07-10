48% of Asia/Pacific Organizations transform into Document Solutions to Save Cost & Efficiency

- Advertisement -

48% of organizations in the Asia/Pacific region are already transforming their business with some form of document solutions.

Based on the report, almost half of the organizations surveyed in Asia/Pacific have already implemented some form of document solutions to help save cost and increase efficiency as the world begins to transition away from Covid lockdowns.

However, the majority of the organizations are still planning their transformation journey in the next 12-24 months, have indicated that they have no concrete plans, or have not even considered any form of digital transformation journey.

The importance of adopting document solutions has been key to keeping a business running in the absence of physical human interactions, especially in the past 2 years. Employees working from home and supporting business processes were a vital factor, and adopting document solutions such as e-Signature, Content Management, and other document solutions made it possible to keep things moving as Covid-19 lockdowns caused disruptions forcing organizations to rethink how their business processes should evolve with the changes in the business environment.

In developed countries such as Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, government initiatives have been a significant driver to nudge businesses to adopt document solutions by providing grants to organizations that are taking their first step in adopting these solutions. Developing countries on the other hand are seeing challenges and adoption mainly come from industries such as financial and insurance institutions, leading initiatives to reduce dependency on printed documents or processes that rely on physical documents.

“While many of these document solutions have been around for some time, the Covid-19 pandemic in the past 2 years has really fast-tracked the adoption of these solutions and has driven organizations to rethink their long-term business goals which are imperative in staying competitive,’ says Mark Lee, Senior Market Analyst, for Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group at IDC Asia/Pacific.

The IDC report, will provide insights into the survey conducted from October – Dec 2021 on the document adoption trends in the region. Additionally, this report will further provide further insights into how the adoption of document solutions varies between countries based on their maturity level and the industries that are driving the adoption trends in the region.

