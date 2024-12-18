46% of Product Managers Cite Resource Limitations as Top Barrier to App and Web Experimentation – CleverTap Report

- Advertisement -

CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, has released its market research report on “The State of App and Web User Experience Optimization”. The report sheds light on how digital-first brands are leveraging experimentation and personalization on their apps and websites to drive customer engagement and business growth. It also highlights roadblocks faced by marketers and product managers while experimenting with the UI, workflows, and functionality across apps and websites.

For a thorough understanding of the current landscape, this report draws insights from a diverse group of respondents – with data gathered through structured surveys and in-depth interviews – representing organizations with over two million customers across 50+ countries. This includes VPs, CMOs, and product managers ranging from startups to large enterprises across various industries. – Together, they offer valuable insights into how businesses optimize app and web experiences to drive customer engagement and business growth.

While 95% of surveyed product managers and 88% of marketers believe that the right user experience is essential for driving customer engagement and retention — many report significant challenges to effectively experimenting with app and web user experiences. Despite recognizing its importance, they reported difficulties such as limited resources, data gaps, and technical constraints that hinder their ability to innovate and deliver impactful user experiences.

Other notable findings from the report include –

81.9% of product managers rarely experiment with their app and web experiences before making changes to them. The top challenges quoted include lack of resources ( 46% ), inadequate data and analytics ( 31% ), and technical issues ( 19% )

of product managers rarely experiment with their app and web experiences before making changes to them. The top challenges quoted include lack of resources ( ), inadequate data and analytics ( ), and technical issues ( ) 54% of product managers are unable to support marketers in experimenting with onboarding flows, banner placement, homepage content and other similar app and web experiences.

of product managers are unable to support marketers in experimenting with onboarding flows, banner placement, homepage content and other similar app and web experiences. 81% of marketers believe it would make a significant impact if they could independently experiment with multiple variations of web and app experiences within a no-code framework provided by their product management function.

Mr. Jacob Joseph, VP – Data Science, CleverTap

Commenting on the report, Mr. Jacob Joseph, Vice President – Data Science, CleverTap said, “With consumer expectations constantly rising, brands need to go beyond perfecting their channel strategies and also focus on enhancing the in-app and web experiences to drive results from their marketing efforts. Since all channels ultimately lead users to the app or website, an unsatisfactory experience there can render all your efforts ineffective and become a missed opportunity. Personalization and experimentation on apps and websites are critical to reducing churn and driving growth, yet resource constraints and data gaps hinder marketers and product managers. We are committed to helping businesses navigate these challenges with CleverTap’s Product Experiences, which offers effortless ways to personalize and experiment with app and web experiences driving stronger engagement and lasting brand loyalty.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CleverTap

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 138