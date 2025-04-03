40 years of Powering India – Numeric’s Role in Keeping Businesses and Communities Running

- Advertisement -

Numeric UPS, a leader in power backup solutions, proudly celebrates over four decades of innovation, reliability, and commitment to ensuring uninterrupted power supply across India. Founded in 1984 by Ramasamy G. Chellappan, Numeric was among the first to introduce high-efficiency UPS systems in India and has consistently set benchmarks in the industry, transforming power backup solutions with cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach.

Over the years, Numeric has played a pivotal role in enhancing power reliability for businesses, industries, and households. The company’s unwavering dedication to quality and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner across multiple sectors, including critical infrastructure, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance). Today, Numeric proudly provides power continuity to over 70% of Indian airports, more than 150 metro stations, leading hospitals, and prominent commercial enterprises.

Mr. Ravindran SK, Chief Business Officer of Numeric UPS,

Marking this milestone, Mr. Ravindran SK, Chief Business Officer of Numeric UPS, expressed gratitude towards customers, partners, and employees. “Success for us extends beyond business growth; it is about making a meaningful impact. For 40 years, we have remained dedicated to sustainability and innovation. Our cutting-edge energy-efficient UPS solutions optimize power management while reducing carbon footprints. Coupled with a state-of-the-art Customer Excellence Centre, we have introduced Virtual Remote Assistance (VRA)—a first in the segment—enabling real-time troubleshooting, predictive maintenance, and expert guidance without the need for on-site visits. This not only enhances service efficiency but also minimizes downtime and operational costs for our customers.

He further added “As we look ahead, our focus remains on responsible corporate growth. What we have achieved in the past 40 years, we now aim to accomplish in the next 10—because the possibilities before us are infinite.”

Numeric’s legacy is built on its pioneering contributions to the power solutions industry Moving forward, the company is advancing power continuity with high-density, energy-efficient solutions in a compact footprint. With lithium-ion integration, strategic R&D investments, new manufacturing facilities, and compliance with Legrand Group’s Eco-Design guidelines, Numeric is poised to power critical applications like data centers with innovation and sustainability.”

As Numeric enters its next phase of growth, it remains focused on promoting a culture of innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity.

