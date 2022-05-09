3rd B2B IT Solution EXPO organised by CDMA Pune (6th and 7th May) had a grand finale

- Advertisement -

Computers and Media Dealers Association, CMDA, (Pune) the premier association of IT dealers and resellers, successfully completed its third B2B IT Expo & Summit on May 6th and 7th, with a grand total of 2500 + IT, surveillance & AV dealers partners from the western region in attendance.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. VK Bhandari, who was the chief guest, and Mr. Kaushik Pandeya, as President, FAIITA, and Mr. Devesh Rastogi, Senior Vice President, FAIITA, and the National Convenor FAIITA was Shri Sanjiv Walia.

Also present at the occasion were Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, CMDA(Pune); Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar, Vice President & Convenor of Exhibition & Summit 2022; and Mr. Chintamani Kuber, Secretary, CDMA(Pune), who had taken all the pains of organising such a platform for the dealers of the western region.

The event was a grand success as it was attended by almost over 3000 dealers and partners and SI partners in the western region. Partners from solution businesses also attended the event. This was a two-day event, and it was an event organised for smooth interaction to take place between the vendors and dealers. Most of the dealers are from the outskirts of Maharashtra, and CMDA Pune has provided them with some kind of incentives for commuting so that they can interact with each other.

Mr. VK Bhandari, CMD, SEPL, who was the Chief Guest says, “We are extremely grateful to CMDA Pune for having organised such a massive event. It’s a wonderful platform to witness a lot of footfall and technology is emerging. Moreover, partners from Maharashtra and Pune and all over India have gathered here. The main strength of CMDA Pune is that it has a well-balanced team of old and new team members and both of them are working closely which has made this event a great success. I am hopeful that CMDA Pune will organise such huge events in the near future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mangesh Bhalerao, President, CMDA(Pune), says, “This is the third time B2B that we have organised such a massive event and we are extremely grateful that this event has turned exceptionally well. The show was a big one and we are overwhelmed by the fact that it was also attended by a maximum number of solution partners.”

While thanking Mr. Mujaffar Inamdar, Vice President & Convenor of Exhibition & Summit 2022 says, “We would like to extend our heartiest thanks to the NCN team for helping us organise such a massive summit & award and making it a grand success. We look forward to organising such events in the future. “

Mr. Chintamani Kuber, Secretary CDMA(Pune) expresses his opinion, “CMDA(Pune) is one of the oldest associations and has always brought in the latest innovation. Our key strength not only lies in organising such Expo but also a lot of similar seminars & activities. This Expo was different as there were a lot of partners from solution business. In future next year we plan to bring more solutions seminars and also focus on the technical seminar. “

CMDA Pune works for the betterment of the IT, Security and AV dealers, distributors & SI partners and has also contributed towards creating IT awareness within consumers.

More Glimpses: CLICK HERE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.