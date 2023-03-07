3i Infotech to host International Women’s Day event – ‘NuWE2023’ in Mumbai on March 14, 2023

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech Limited, global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, will host their International Women’s Day event – ‘NuWE2023’ on March 14, 2023, in The Hilton Mumbai International Airport Hotel, Sahar. The event is based on the United Nations Theme for International Women’s Day 2023: DigitALL – Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality.

As part of the event, the company has announced a social media and digital campaign where everyone is invited to share their experiences of the times women themselves or the women they know, have risen above the gender bias associated with technology and finance. From the campaign, the top 5 winners sharing influential stories will win an exciting all-paid trip* to Mumbai to attend the exclusive 3i Infotech’s NuWE2023 event.

They will also be felicitated and given an opportunity to interact with women leaders, and influencers from the finance and tech industry. Interesting panel discussions on technology and finance will be held where the leading technology and finance influencers, journalists, and educationalists will discuss and deep dive into the world of stereotypes where women have been greatly considered non-tech savvy and financially inept.

NuWE will be hosting two-panel discussions which will welcome expert insights on the topics – ‘Financially Intelligent Women: Myth, Mystery, or Mandate?’ and ‘How can Women Leverage Technology to Achieve Digital Equality?’.

Rangapriya Goutham, Chief Marketing Officer, 3i Infotech

Rangapriya Goutham, Chief Marketing Officer, 3i Infotech said, “We are excited to organize this event with the objective to encourage women from all walks of life to come forward and share their inspiring stories. We at 3i Infotech aim to empower women through – ‘NuWE’ which is our all-pervasive participatory movement encompassing diversity and this event further reiterates our culture of transparency and gender supremacy while building on inclusivity beyond equality.”

TS Mohan, Chief Human Resource Officer, 3i Infotech

TS Mohan, Chief Human Resource Officer, 3i Infotech said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see so many people come forward to support this event, both across the digital and offline platforms. Last year this event was an internal event conducted online, whereas this year we have scaled this event to give the attendees a very differentiated and curated learning experience. It will give the participants an opportunity to engage and listen to a host of influencers, leaders and experts across the tech, education, and finance domains. We at 3i Infotech, continue to enhance the Diversity & Inclusive initiative at an organizational level for higher women leadership participation in decisions.”

