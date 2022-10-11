3i Infotech Recognized as an “Emerging Solutions Leader in Cloud and Edge Technologies” at GEC Awards 2022

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech, a global Information Technology company empowering industries through seamless digital transformation has been recognised as an ‘Emerging Solutions Leader in Cloud and Edge Technologies’ at GEC Awards 2022, Dubai. The awards were hosted on Day 1 of GITEX. The company has gained strong traction as a challenger in the technological space by curating bespoke solutions to align with its diverse customer profiles across the BFSI, Retail and analytically focussed industries.

3i Infotech has a robust product portfolio offering end-to-end solutions by implementing its cloud first strategy through a range of Cloud and Edge computing products with the most recent addition of NuRe 3i+ powered by Oracle, a first-ever Zero Trust Sovereign Cloud, launched in Malaysia, which is slated to be a game changer in the way SMBs, and enterprises embrace transformation.

The core value of practising nimble, agile, and futuristic thinking at 3i Infotech has encouraged the company to stitch together the solutions and needs of contemporary times by bridging the gap between the industry and a future-ready set of professionals. 3i Infotech also has a strategic partnership with Oracle of many years and has recently added NuRe Park, an initiative by the company, to bridge the skill shortage within the technological space with its First Centre of Excellence (COE) to train and incubate fresh engineers in Tier II & III towns. This Hub & Spoke Network will spread across India and beyond for Oracle Applications development as well as cloud, security, application, and analytics certified by Oracle University and promoted by 3i Infotech’s NuRe University.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Speaking on the occasion, Thompson P Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO of 3i Infotech said, “We are pleased and honoured to be receiving this award at the prestigious event of GEC GITEX awards 2022. We look at this as validation of our roadmap and direction. It places a greater responsibility on us as a company, to be a challenger in a highly competitive ecosystem of peers and leaders par excellence. We are convinced that we are on track to meaningfully accelerate our customers’ growth with our Cloud First, Digital Inside and future-fit Edge-ready strategy”.

Nilesh Gupta, Chief Cloud Officer, 3i Infotech

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Nilesh Gupta, Chief Cloud Officer, 3i Infotech said, “We are pleased to be seen as an emerging leader in the Cloud and Edge space. We understand that our way of working will never be the same. Enterprises needed a better and safer way to leverage all their investments in cloud, edge, and the security to navigate such unprecedented disruption in the last two years. 3i Infotech Integrated Cloud and Edge with ZERO trust operations on public and private cloud and launching its first ever ZERO trust sovereign cloud in Malaysia. With our ZERO trust solutions on cloud, borderless workforce will be able to connect from anywhere, using any device over any network securely. Our all suites of products like NuRe Campus, NuRe Velocity and more are all hosted on various public and private cloud ensuring security till the edge. We are proud to be recognized as emerging solutions leader in Cloud and Edge for the value we are helping our customers build their actionable insights on our secure platform.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.