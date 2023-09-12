3i Infotech Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Application Testing Services, Worldwide

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech Limited, announced that it has been identified as one of the Representative Vendors in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Application Testing Services, Worldwide.

3i Infotech has been inventing its testing division since over two decades with long-standing custom engagement models including Managed Test Services, Fixed Prices Test Services, and Staff Augmentation Test Services among others. The company continues to accelerate its testing solutions with innovation and dedicated professionals to enable its customer base with high-quality application and product testing services and to help them successfully build, redesign, migrate, and manage their applications and products.

All the providers in the Pure-Play Crowdtesting Service Providers category have crowdtesting as their principal offering and generate most of their revenue from it. Crowdtesting uses crowdsourced communities for the purpose of verifying and validating physical and virtual products, applications, and services. These providers typically have a crowdtesting platform with a community of more than 10,000 testers. Testers have a wide range of attributes and characteristics, such as domain expertise, demographics and language. These providers are well-suited for clients of all sizes who want flexible, scalable, unbiased, real-world testing engagements at a competitive rate.”

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “We are extremely pleased to be recognized by Gartner in the Pure-Play Crowd testing Service Providers category, globally. We feel this global recognition stands testimony to our continuous efforts in enhancing testing processes to deliver flawless experience for our customers. Our industry leading testing product ‘Flexib+’ helps automate functional and non-functional testing, eliminate manual errors, and accelerate development lifecycles. As I see it, the importance of testing will gain further prominence as enterprises continue to adopt hybrid work, cloud and IoT, and with the integration landscape becoming significantly more complex and exposed to cyber threats”.

Mr Rishi Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer,

Expressing his thoughts on the recognition, Mr Rishi Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, 3i Infotech, said “This is great news for us, and we are very happy to see our inclusion in the testing and cloud domains. We believe such recognitions indeed mark great milestones for our capabilities. We look forward to innovating and building winning solutions for in the upcoming tech advancements”.

The company’s testing and quality assurance services bring in an agile way of test delivery with the introduction of shift left and DevOps oriented continuous testing model. Testing models at 3i Infotech includes API (Web Services), system, end to end functional, integration, data, automation, performance, and security testing. Latest in automation including robots, with in-house developed framework accelerators are also utilized. Additionally, 3i Infotech was recently recognized by Gartner in their latest report as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services.

