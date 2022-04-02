3i Infotech Provides Oracle Cloud Customers in US with Next-gen Secured Desktop-as-a-Service 

- Advertisement -

3i Infotech, a leading provider of IT solutions and advisory, and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), today announced that its desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) product, NuRe Desk has achieved ‘Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise’ status. NuRe Desk is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for customers to access. NuRe Desk provides virtually seamless integration of the applications to the users from any device, while deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The solution provides DaaS for employees by delivering desktops, CRM & other applications – on premise, outsourced or remote work providing a no compromise work speed even with low bandwidth. 3i Infotech’s NuRe Desk also offers deep security that integrates with OCI’s data isolation, data security, internal threat detection, and highly automated threat remediation. Powered by Oracle Cloud, NuRe Desk offers OCI customers these additional benefits:

Optimize cost: With the ‘pay as you go’ model, organizations reduce their total cost of ownership by up to 40% while increasing the agility and productivity of employees.

BYOD or Work from Anywhere: Regardless of location, IT Managers can administer their entire fleet of devices. With NuRe Desk, users have the freedom to work from their own choice of device like tablets, PC or smart phones. As an MSP (Managed Service Provider), 3i Infotech provides a secured DaaS that can be connected with just a browser.

End-to-end managed service: NuRe Desk can bring all the functions under a single console for the end-to-end service. The solution reduces the complexity which comes with virtual desktop and helps ensure better performance. This frees the IT team for focused tasks instead of having to manage the VDI environment and the various aspects involved making it a tedious process.

Data Security Control and Customized security: NuRe Desk offers the solution to replace the thick Client based computing and thus reduces the time and efforts required for managing the OS and Windows vulnerabilities in end point devices. It replaces the traditional VPN method with zero-trust network access and helps prevent data from vulnerability. Based on the user requirement, access and security can be customized with features and policies, irrespective of the locations, devices used and end user.

NuRe Desk is a simple, smart and secure solution for any industry or enterprise. Building the NuRe Desk DaaS solution on OCI was easier than it would have been with other providers. Some of 3i Infotech’s customers run on-premises infrastructure, which requires stretching the capacity of in-house resources. By moving the virtual desktop solution to OCI, these customers gain operational efficiency and more robust security. Oracle Cloud Guard provides a layer of security that is always running on 3i Infotech’s behalf and helps provide more comprehensive security.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech

“Our partners are our key to success, and Oracle has been an integral part of this ecosystem for us. We identified a need among our customers to bring desktop virtualization as a SaaS offering and needed a trusted cloud technology infrastructure partner to deliver it seamlessly. We chose Oracle Cloud Infrastructure because its enhanced data management capabilities give customers operational efficiency, robust security, migration support, and manageable virtualization all together,” said Mr. Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director and Global CEO, 3i Infotech.

Mr. Sax Krishna, Chief Growth Officer, 3i Infotech.

“With digital transformation of enterprises at the core of what we do, we needed an able technology partner that could help deliver a differentiated value proposition to our customers at a global scale. In Oracle we found a strategic fit, as the company’s cloud lineage and expertise combined with 3i Infotech’s market know-how would pave the way for our synergistic growth in the coming years,” said Mr. Sax Krishna, Chief Growth Officer, 3i Infotech.

Mr. David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle

“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said Mr. David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “We value 3i Infotech’s commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud and quality execution to help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled DaaS solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, integration, security, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

The Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise achievement by an OPN member offers customers confidence that the partner’s application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

