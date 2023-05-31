3i Infotech Designated an Aspirant in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessments on Application Automation Services 2023

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech Limited committed to accelerating business transformation, was named an ‘Aspirant’ by Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix® Application Automation Services Assessment 2023.

As application automation has become essential for enterprises looking to enhance their technology stack and stay competitive in the contemporary market space, Everest Group researched and assessed several application automation service providers based on their annual RFI process for FY23-24, interactions with leading application automation service providers, ongoing analysis of the automation industry and client reference checks. Following this, 3i Infotech was named an ‘Aspirant’ among 25 other major contenders.

Mr. Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director, and Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Speaking on the win, Mr. Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director, and Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “We are grateful for the win as we continue to stay committed to our goals of building a diverse portfolio by investing in and enhancing our partnerships with the leading technology providers. We have also taken significant initiatives in building a strong resource pool with advanced skillsets through the launch and expansion of our Centre(s) of Excellence. And as we move forward, we will also drive a keen focus on the market impact and vision and capability of our cutting-edge solutions to help industries seamlessly in their automation and transformation processes”.

The report noted that 3i Infotech has developed meaningful solutions and has the potential to create comprehensive service portfolios and delivery capabilities.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.