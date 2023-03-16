3i Infotech Celebrates Women Empowerment, Felicitates Inspiring Women Achievers at NuWE2023 in Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech Limited, global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, organized a celebratory event to mark International Women’s Day event – ‘NuWE2023’ on March 14,2023, in Mumbai. The event saw the culmination of a month-long digital campaign which invited participants from across India to share their inspiring stories on social platforms, stories around individuals who have faced odds but were able to still come up trumps. Out of the hundreds of entries from across tier-1 to tier-3 cities in India, the top 5 winners were felicitated in a gala event attended by a host of leaders and experts from corporate, education, media, and the social media influencer community. It also presented an opportunity for the winners to interact with experts from the finance, technology, and education domains.

The winners felicitated for the #NuWE2023 digital campaign include Ms. Mamta Narula, Delhi, Ms. Nitika Sharma, Delhi, Ms. Mahashweta Mohapatra, Pune, Ms. Priya Singh, Mumbai, Ms. Bindhiya Upputuri, Hyderabad along with a special mention Ms. Anshita Agrawal, Mumbai, each of whom has been doing commendable work in their fields along with empowering women by their inspiring work in reinstating empowerment for women.

The event was based on the United Nations Theme for International Women’s Day 2023: DigitALL – Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality. The event had two important panels, which were – ‘Financially Intelligent Women: Myth, Mystery, or Mandate?’ and the second panel – ‘How can Women Leverage Technology to Achieve Digital Equality?’. The event began with a welcome note by Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director, and Global CEO, 3i Infotech, followed by a Keynote address by Dr Aruna Sharama, Non-Executive Director, 3i Infotech, and two special addresses by Dr Isha Farha Quraishy, Entrepreneur and Technology Expert, specializing in Metaverse, Dubai and Ms. Amrita Gangotra, Independent Board Director, 3i Infotech and Global Strategic Advisor.

The Panels saw some of the leading women in technology and finance from across the C-suite leaders, social media leading women influencers, educationists, and prominent journalists including Ms. Priya Ranjit, CFO and COO, Standard Chartered Capital Limited, Ms. Meera Isaacs, Dean – Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, Ms. Jasmine Gorimar, Digital Transformation Strategist, Mahindra Group, Ms. Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO, Great Place to Work, India, Ms. Shreyaa Kapoor, Ms. Kiran Nagar and Ms. Priya Jain, leading social media finance and tech influencers, Ms. Devina Sengupta, Deputy Editor, Mint and Ms. Romita Majumdar, Senior Technology Correspondent, The Economic Times. The power-packed panels were moderated by Mr. Yogesh Gupta, Director – Content & Communities, Foundry India and Mr. Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, BW Businessworld.

The overall takeaway was that women are empowered and there should be no reason holding them back to do whatever they want to do. Equity is an important aspect and, in this day, and age technology is playing a role of an enabler, through productivity tools etc., to drive digital equality. Also, it was felt that we need to avoid looking at things from a binary perspective of male and female to include the other genders as well, to drive the point of equality. The panellists felt strongly that women need to build their community, focus on their career, and most importantly celebrate ‘YOU’. One should continuously upskill themselves with the rapid advancement in technology.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director, and Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “I am pleased to see the successful fruition of this month-long campaign, which saw coming together of people at a single platform to share their ideas, stories, and perspectives around stereotypes and what it takes to overcome these societal notions and biases. While the event had a strong message to communicate, it also had fun and engaging activities planned as part of a social experiment. The two gripping panel discussions and the winner stories gave us great insights and perspectives. This event has gone a notch up since last year, and we aim to make this NuWE initiative even more impactful in the coming years. I would like personally to congratulate each of the winners and participants alike and would like to thank all the experts, moderators and guest speakers who came forward to support this event through their active participation.”

Shreyaa Kapoor, Angel Investor and Finance Content Creator

Speaking on the occasion, Shreyaa Kapoor, Angel Investor and Finance Content Creator said, “NuWE presented an exemplary platform for women to discuss the ideas of inclusivity in the finance and technology space. Ideas flowed freely and discussed the multitude of challenges and biases women face in these niches. This event was the silver lining to the otherwise dismal narrative around the same as we shared inspiring stories of how women are no longer passive consumers of ideas in this space but rather trendsetters. With women joining in from different walks of life, this event was the quintessential example of women empowering other women!”

Mamta Narula, one of the winners of the NuWE digital campaign

Mamta Narula, one of the winners of the NuWE digital campaign said, “The event was an eye-opening initiative for me as apart from the work that I have been doing in the field of women empowerment, I was able to educate myself even more through the many interesting insights that flowed at the panels, enhancing me as a woman. I have been able to derive multiple takeaways from NuWE2023 and I feel extremely empowered by the learnings. The event gave a broader perspective of what is the contemporary scenario of empowered women and what else can be done apart from what you are already doing.”

As part of its initiative towards promoting diversity and inclusivity, 3i Infotech has also made a recent addition of a mandate to welcome all the new mothers back to work in its hiring policy. The company lauds and promotes the need of recognizing women who bring change and inclusivity across all levels of workforce.

