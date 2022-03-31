3i Infotech bags orders worth Rs. 105.8 million across industry verticals 

- Advertisement -

3i Infotech Limited global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, has announced that they have signed the Master Service Agreements (MSA) with the following new clients and the starting contract value is Rs. 10.58 Crore (i.e., Rs. 105.8 million). The companies ranging from Retail, Financial Services, Edtech to SMEs in the Manufacturing sector include Vishal Mega Mart Private Limited, Dhani Loans and Services Limited (formerly India bulls Consumer Finance Limited), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Aavas Financiers Limited, Erulearning Solutions Private Limited and Rockman Industries Limited.

Mr. Sushant Purushan, Business Head (Digital IMS, Cloud Transformation), 3i Infotech

Mr. Sushant Purushan, Business Head (Digital IMS, Cloud Transformation), 3i Infotech said, “We are excited to be chosen as a digital transformation partner for all these companies, who range from Retail, Financial Services, Edtech to SMEs in the manufacturing sector. Among other things, we will be deploying our Digital Infrastructure Managed Services and Multi-Vendor Services for them, which will help accelerate innovation and enable greater business outcomes in the long run. Our products and services will also help secure cloud and the edge.”

3i Infotech’s Digital Infrastructure Managed Services includes Data Center Modernization Services, Data Center Managed Services (Server, Network, Storage, DB, Backup, Application Services), Hybrid Cloud Managed Services, Digital Integrated Service Desk, EUS Management Services, End Point Protection Services, Unified Messaging & Collaboration, Mobile Device Management Services and Virtual Desktop Services leverage rich multi-domain expertise to build optimal infrastructure setups with 24x7x365 IT support.

3i Infotech’s Multi-Vendor Services provide preventive, corrective and on-demand services through preferred delivery channels i.e., direct or B2B using their expertise and support network. Their key service offerings include – IT Assets Lifecycle Management, Tech Refresh and Integration, Projects, and Consulting.

