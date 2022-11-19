3i Infotech bags multi-year Digital IMS contract of INR 510 million from HPCL

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech Limited, global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, has today announced a multi-year contract from Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The order value is pegged at approximately INR 510 million (~INR 51 Cr including taxes) over the tenure of 3 years.

HPCL has been a longstanding customer of 3i Infotech, with the company serving them primarily in North India. However, under the new contract, the remit would include 3i Infotech taking its services across the country including all HPCL locations and datacenters. Overall, they will manage and support the IT Infrastructure of HPCL, to include offices, refinery, retail units in over 70+ circles across Pan-India. 3i Infotech will look to strengthen their presence in India and in the Oil and Natural Energy sector. The company would be ramping up their recruitment plans and would be hiring close to 240 engineers in this quarter.

3i Infotech’s Digital Infrastructure Managed Services (DIMS) comprises of IT Infrastructure and Cloud, which helps clients in optimizing their IT spends. With over 200 customers, 3000 infrastructure professionals, and an integrated HybridNXT Support framework for On-Prem & Hybrid Eco-System, the company transforms the IT Infrastructure of enterprises with a laser-sharp focus on uptime, MTTR, and adherence to regulatory compliances.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Speaking on the win, Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “HPCL is one of our premier customers in India and we are excited that the organization has given 3i Infotech the mandate to serve them in the coming years as their chosen digital transformation partner. 3i Infotech has a very mature, robust, best-of-breed DIMS offering built over two decades. Our DIMS has capabilities to develop and implement transformational roadmaps for complex enterprises at scale, such as for HPCL. It enables enterprises to build, operate and manage NextGen infrastructure for digital transformation, ensuring that it is robust, flexible, secure, and scalable.”

Sushant Purushan, Chief Revenue Officer, India Business Region, 3i Infotech

Sushant Purushan, Chief Revenue Officer, India Business Region, 3i Infotech, who was instrumental in this win, said, “It’s a momentous occasion for us to have won this prestigious mandate from HPCL. With HPCL choosing to move from a multi-vendor to a single vendor model to meet better efficiencies, it presented to us an opportunity to showcase the breadth of offering under our DIMS umbrella. Some of the key differentiators like multi-skills on multi-platform availability, our investments in commercials tool & technologies, global support operation across geographies, experience in managing 700 thousand compute and 10 thousand databases and applications, ability to support 700+ districts of India (local onsite and shared services), and last but not the least, our ability to forge partnerships across the spectrum and work in a consultative manner helped us clinch this deal.”

3i Infotech’s DIMS includes Data Center Modernization Services, Data Center Managed Services (Server, Network, Storage, DB, Backup, Application Services), Hybrid Cloud Managed Services, Digital Integrated Service Desk, EUS Management Services, End Point Protection Services, Unified Messaging & Collaboration, Mobile Device Management Services and Virtual Desktop Services leverage rich multi-domain expertise to build optimal infrastructure setups with 24x7x365 IT support.

3i Infotech has its own State-of-Art Global Command Center for 24×7 Remote Infrastructure Management in Chennai, where more than 1500 skilled resources are available for Infrastructure support for its IMS customers.

