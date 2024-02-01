3i Infotech Awarded INR 32 Crore Contract for RailTel Project

- Advertisement - -

3i Infotech Limited has been awarded a digital ad inventory services contract by Concept Communications for their iconic customer BPCL. The award marks the anchor customer for Nure Bharat Network (NBN) which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 3i Infotech formed in a joint consortium with RailTel Corporation of India.

Tapping into the NBN services, Concept Communications will be leveraging the core strength of 3i Infotech in the edge computing domain. Through this contract, a huge amount of data and services will be operated and worked on at the secure access service edge to carry out the branding and awareness mandate for Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India Limited. The contract stands at INR 32.70 crore plus taxes and will be executed over a period of 27 months.

NBN is aimed at facilitating an efficient network of advertising across the country by tapping into the free captive WiFi at the 6105+ railway stations of India, making it the largest connectivity medium in Asia through Indian Railways. By deploying this network of digital advertising, BPCL will be able to reach a daily count of 23 million passengers and more than 1.1 million internet users per day.

NuRe Bharat Network is the most recent addition to the ‘NuRe’ umbrella by 3i Infotech. NuRe encompasses all the cutting-edge services of the company spanning across the various industry verticals including technology, BFSI, insurance, education, hospitality, healthcare, governance, and telecommunications among others. Emerging technologies in advertising, 5G, IoT, AAA, cybersecurity, SASE and CloudFirst can be deployed under the NuRe brand.

Mr. Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director, and Global CEO, 3i Infotech

Speaking on the win, Mr. Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director, and Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “We are truly honoured and proud to accept this significant contract from by Concept and BPCL. This mandate comes as a strong anchor for us when we are just starting out with our initiative in the advertising domain through the NuRe Bharat Network. This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our team, and we look forward to delivering exceptional value and innovation in our partnership with BPCL.”

3i Infotech sights the need and advantages of connecting all large, medium, and small advertisers across the country to connect with the nation’s populace. Onboarding NBN will allow the advertisers to connect deeply with the people of Tier 1,2,3&4 towns of India based across rural, semi-urban and urban cities. The advertisers will get a multitude of options for their ads including display banner ads, video banner ads, interstitial ads, and carousel ads in multiple dimensions and formats. Advertisers will also be able to execute targeted communication in English and 8 regional languages to reach specific audiences across the demography.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / 3i Infotech Limited

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.