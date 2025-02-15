3GEN Pioneers Storage and HCI Solutions, Aiming to Transform Industries Across India

- Advertisement -

3GEN Data Systems Pvt Ltd, led by visionary Director Mr. Chanchal Deshwal, has emerged as a key player in India’s enterprise storage and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) space. Founded in the USA in 2007 and expanding operations to India in 2019, 3GEN boasts a world-class manufacturing and R&D facility in Faridabad, Haryana. The company’s sister organization, KCIS Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd., strengthens its distribution network, enabling 3GEN to establish itself as a trusted name in enterprise IT infrastructure.

In a recent interview with NCN, Mr. Deshwal shared insights into 3GEN’s advancements, unique solutions, and ambitious plans for the future.

Unmatched Storage and HCI Solutions for All Industries

3GEN’s Scale-out NAS (Network Attached Storage) and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of industries, including government, healthcare, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), manufacturing, education, and retail. By offering exceptional scalability, performance, and reliability, these solutions empower organizations to handle their data-intensive applications seamlessly.

“Our Scale-out NAS delivers unparalleled performance, providing up to 2000GB bandwidth and more than 20 million IOPS on a single scale-out storage system,” stated Mr. Deshwal. “The solution is built for businesses of all sizes, allowing them to start small and scale up as needed, ensuring cost-efficiency without compromising on performance.”

3GEN Scale-out NAS integrates advanced WORM (Write Once Read Many) technology based on blockchain, safeguarding data against accidental deletions and ransomware attacks. Its patented cache algorithm optimizes data access by leveraging RAM, SSD, or NVMe as caching layers, offering industry-leading performance. The unique storage gateway feature allows seamless integration of any third-party SAN into the HCI cluster, ensuring flexibility and compatibility for organizations with existing storage systems.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI): Simplifying IT Management

3GEN’s HCI solutions are tailored for enterprises looking to simplify their IT environments. These solutions combine compute, storage, and networking into a single platform, reducing the complexity of managing separate systems. The result is a cost-effective, highly efficient, and scalable infrastructure that meets the needs of modern businesses.

“Our HCI solutions are equipped with features like block-based virtualization, Windows clustering across physical hosts, GPU and USB pass-through, and block-based snapshot technology,” Mr. Deshwal explained. “These innovations make our HCI systems up to eight times faster than most competitors while ensuring unmatched data security and availability—critical factors for industries like BFSI and government sectors.”

By offering perpetual host-based and node-based licensing models, 3GEN provides flexible solutions that cater to varying organizational requirements. The HCI platform also enables seamless private and hybrid cloud deployments, empowering businesses to modernize their IT infrastructure without disrupting existing workflows.

Comprehensive Benefits for All Industries

3GEN’s solutions address challenges across a wide range of industries:

• Government and Public Sector: Secure data storage and disaster recovery capabilities support mission-critical applications, while compliance features ensure adherence to stringent regulations.

• Healthcare: Scalable infrastructure for managing electronic medical records (EMRs) and diagnostic imaging data.

• BFSI: High-performance, reliable storage and HCI systems enhance data processing and transaction speeds, meeting the sector’s demanding requirements.

• Manufacturing and Retail: Flexible, scalable solutions for managing supply chain data, inventory systems, and customer insights, driving efficiency and productivity.

• Education: Cost-effective, scalable infrastructure for handling digital learning resources and Deep Learning & GEN AI Storage needs.

Why Choose 3GEN?

What sets 3GEN apart is its commitment to innovation, performance, and customer-centricity:

• Unrivaled Performance: Industry-leading throughput and IOPS performance, ideal for handling massive datasets and critical workloads.

• Advanced Security: Blockchain-based WORM technology, block-based snapshots, and robust virtualization features ensure data integrity and security.

• Scalability and Flexibility: Both Scale-out NAS and HCI solutions grow with your business, supporting seamless expansions and integration with existing systems.

• ‘Make in India’ Initiative: A testament to the company’s dedication to local manufacturing and innovation, ensuring world-class products at competitive prices.

A Vision for Growth

Reflecting on 3GEN’s recent successes, including significant government projects like Himachal Smart City and Orissa Transport Commissioner’s office, Mr. Deshwal outlined the company’s plans for the coming years. “We aim to expand into untapped markets across India, launch innovative products, and exceed ₹100 crore in annual turnover. Our roadmap includes building stronger channel partnerships, securing additional government and private-sector projects, and exploring international markets.”

As 3GEN continues to revolutionize the storage and HCI landscape, its focus remains on delivering cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers. Whether you’re a small business or a large enterprise, 3GEN provides the infrastructure to power your growth.

