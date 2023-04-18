3Gen Hyperconvergence, The Answer to your IT needs

- Advertisement - -

3Gen Data Systems is a leading developer of solutions that converge server, storage, virtualization, and networking with resilient and automated self-tuning intelligence.

3Gen’s cloud platform solutions are known for their advanced, enterprise-class performance, extended reliability, and sophisticated ILM capabilities. 3Gen products feature easy-to-use centralised data management, just-in-time scalability, and high data availability. 3Gen technologies are installed in worldwide locations to handle mission-critical applications, centralised backup, disaster recovery, and email storage.

Mr. Chanchal Deshwal, Director of

3gen DataSystems Pvt. Ltd

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Chanchal Deshwal, Director of 3gen DataSystems Pvt. Ltd shared the company portfolio, future prospects, services, and performance.

Kindly brief us about your brand and products.

Our brand is focusing more on the surveillance market currently, HFTs, Stock market is another focus area because they need high-performance storage and computing. We offer specific services, universities require high performance for deep learners.

How effective is your product security?

Many brands have their own CVM or outsource the services from companies like Fortinet etc. We can also use a third-party service but our USB is that we are block-based KVM software and that’s the reason ransomware attacks don’t affect our software.

Is the software developed by your brand?

Yes absolutely! 3gen is a complete storage company and we have a complete range of storage software & HCI software. We have other offerings as well for the deep learning market, with the tie-up of NVIDIA-powered GPU servers.

Where do you see your brand in the next three years?

We have a target to reach 100 Cr in India and in the next 5 years we hope to reach 500 Cr in India.

What changes do you see in the market?

The market is moving towards AI, nowadays Data Centres are becoming AI-driven centers. We have also come up with a Datacenter that is GPU enabled where we have centers enabled with GPUs. Ours is a brand that focuses on Data centers that are totally AI-enabled. There gain we have a partnership with NVIDIA, in our HCI cluster we are providing NVIDIA GPUs like the Titan series, Tensor core series, and Quadro series as per customer requirements.

Have you launched this service yet?

We have already tied up with NVIDIA and we have closed three orders for GPU servers. This is a very specific offering where NVIDIA is giving their entire AI stack with 50 AI frameworks, Data applications from NVIDIA plus NVIDIA GPU cloud access for three years. With the launch, we have started getting orders.

What opportunities do you see in the Indian market?

Currently, cloud services are going to rage in the future. Due to the Covid situation, we picked up the pace and it is going to grow further because the corporate sector is moving towards cloud services. This offers the flexibility of working hours and work-from-home options. This approach will provide the Datacenter business with a lot of opportunities to grow.

What message would you like to give to our audience?

I would like to say to have faith in our performance and technology and request never to go with Gartner and IDC, other brands are also providing much better services. Once you come to us we will show how efficiently we perform and provide 20 million IOPs in the HCI cluster and more than 300 GB per second in the storage cluster.

