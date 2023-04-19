3AI Announces Significant Milestone in Their Growth Journey

- Advertisement - -

3AI, India’s largest platform for AI & Analytics leaders, professionals & aspirants, has announced a significant milestone in its growth journey. In less than three years, The 3AI platform has now 25,000+ active and fast-increasing members representing 920+ organizations from 24 geographies along with representation of top-of-line, by- invite 640+ AI & Analytics thought leaders from 580+ organizations. In addition to India, 3AI has geographical presence in the US, the UK, Middle East, and Australia.

3AI has scaled tremendously and has a formidable and entrenched access to 1.5 Mn data, technology, analytics & AI professionals, 13000+ C-suite members along with outreach with 125+ academic institutions with access to 4,00,000 students.3AI also work with 95+ partner enterprises with differentiated programs to accentuate their branding & visibility, build and augment thought leadership quotient, promote talent advocacy and outreach and enhance professional development.

3AI’s 640+ thought leaders are engaging in several contextualized and novel speaking and publishing interventions based on proprietary TL matrix: A persona-based program that curates personalized engagements & interventions for each thought leader to enable them to demonstrate differentiated thought leadership quotient at 3AI platform. In addition, 3AI Thought Leaders Networking Sessions across different locations are sought after meeting events wherein 3AI Thought Leaders are brainstorming on cutting-edge insights and building unparalleled networking opportunities.

Previously ,3AI have executed 550+ digital interventions and engagements on 3AI platform attended by cumulative 2.2 Mn delegates and garnered aggregated 9.8 Mn impressions across social channels. Further, 3AI has conducted 10 large-format and path-breaking events that are considered quintessential, setting the standard for excellence in the industry; covering topical themes in AI, Analytics & Data Sciences, 3AI’s events cover a wide range of topics and attract top-tier speakers and attendees from around the world. With a focus on driving innovation and fostering thought leadership, 3AI’s events are game changers that have established new industry benchmarks. Each event, intervention is meticulously planned and executed to ensure a unique and valuable experience for 3AI members, thought leaders, partner enterprises and AI & Analytics ecosystem.

Mr. Sameer Dhanrajani, President, 3AI.

“3AI is revolutionizing AI & Analytics ecosystem. Our mission & rallying cry is to be the largest global commune and platform for AI & Analytics leaders & professionals and democratize thought leadership quotient for leaders & partner enterprises at scale. We are maniacally focused and assiduously working on it,” said Mr. Sameer Dhanrajani, President, 3AI.

The 3AI platform offers a range of benefits for its partners, including access to by-invite-only forums of AI & Analytics leaders, thought leadership curation on the 3AI Platform, 3AI Thought Leaders Networking Meetups across locations, and curated speaking & publishing opportunities on the 3AI Platform.

